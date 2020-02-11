The New Bloom Essential Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding Offers Environmentally Friendly Materials--at a Pocket-Friendly Price

Talalay Echo foam is derived through a relatively new process, repurposing unused fabrication cuts to deliver all the increased pressure point relief, durability and breathability associated with latex, while reducing wastefulness. The new material costs less than a comparable Talalay latex comfort layer—that factor, coupled with in-house production at Brooklyn Bedding in Phoenix, Ariz., equates to a high quality sleep that's less expensive than most sustainable solutions on the market.

"The launch of the Bloom Essential Hybrid perfectly aligns with our goal to bring customers an affordable luxury sleep experience, while owning best practices with regard to sustainability," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Brooklyn Bedding. "Every mattress we sell is handcrafted in our state-of-the-art factory in Phoenix where we strive for zero waste. Ninety-nine percent of the raw materials we use, from threads and tapes to foams and coils, are recyclable."

The new Bloom Essential Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding uniquely pairs Talalay Echo latex with a premium transition layer for enhanced contouring and responsiveness. Sustainably sourced Joma Wool™ and organic cotton are combined in a plush top cover, providing exceptional breathability and moisture wicking, naturally. A six-inch base of up to 961 individually encased Ascension™ coils delivers superior support while decreasing motion transfer. A final base layer of high-density foam adds durability to the mattress while reinforcing individually encased coils as they compress.

"We carry an extensive portfolio of sustainable mattresses and sleep accessories," Merwin said. "They range from the Bloom mattress collection and the EcoSleep brand to Talalay latex pillows, organic cotton sheets, bamboo twill sheets and TENCEL® sateen sheets. The Bloom Essential Hybrid is highly complementary to one of the brand's top selling beds already in existence—the elite Bloom Hybrid mattress—as well as the total latex Bloom mattress."

Talalay latex has long been recognized for its exceptional comfort, combining unique buoyancy with a higher degree of conformability to the human body; its resilience allows the foam to instantly return to its original shape after compression. The inherently hypoallergenic properties of latex make the Bloom collection a healthier, cleaner, more rejuvenating sleep—top to bottom.

The Bloom Essential Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding retails online between $599 for a twin to $1,199 for a California King. It is offered in a universal medium comfort level. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding

Related Links

https://www.brooklynbedding.com/

