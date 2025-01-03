The New Disruptor: Anycubic Unveils Pre-sale of the S1 Combo, Its First Fully Enclosed Multi-Color CoreXY 3D Printer

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a trusted consumer-grade desktop 3D printer brand, is thrilled to announce the pre-sale of its latest offer, the Anycubic S1 Combo. The new model is now available at an exclusive introductory price. The S1 Combo is Anycubic's first multi-color FDM 3D printer with a fully enclosed CoreXY structure, marking a significant leap in the company's 3D printing portfolio.

New Multi-color FDM 3D Printer - Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo | Simple, One and Done!

The Anycubic S1 Combo is the company's third multi-color FDM 3D printer, following the success of the Kobra 3 Combo launched in May 2024 and Kobra 3 Max in December. The key distinction between the two model types lies in the CoreXY structure of the S1 Combo, which delivers exceptional speed, precision, and stability. The S1 Combo is fully enclosed, providing a controlled printing environment that minimizes external disturbances and temperature fluctuations. This ensures consistently high-quality results and expands the range of materials it can handle, including ABS and ASA, opening up more possibilities for 3D creation.

The ACE Pro: More Than Just Color – Advanced Filament Drying for Perfect Prints

While the printer's firmware and software are essential for achieving multi-color printing, an external, thoughtfully designed filament feeding device, like the Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) found in the Kobra 3 series, serves as a crucial companion. The ACE Pro is also an vital add-on for the S1 Combo, being interchangeable* with the version for Kobra 3, ensuring a unified experience across platforms.

The ACE Pro features four filament slots, enabling seamless four-color printing. By pairing two ACE Pro systems, users can achieve eight-color printing, significantly expanding creative possibilities.

Maintaining filament in premium condition is crucial for optimal 3D printing results, as materials like PLA, ABS, PETG, and many others are hygroscopic, meaning they absorb moisture from the air. This absorbed moisture can lead to several issues during printing, including degraded print quality, clogged nozzles, and reduced material strength.

The ACE Pro serves more than just being a color feeder, it's also an advanced filament drying box, designed to ensure optimal filament conditions for high-quality prints. Users can set precise temperature controls for different filament types, maintaining them in a premium state and ready for use. The ACE Pro employs dual PTC heating modules and a 360° hot air circulation system to actively dry filaments during printing. The system ensures that the filament remains in perfect printing condition, even during long print jobs. In just 10 minutes, the ACE Pro can reduce the humidity inside the filament box from 93.2% to 42.6% for optimal printing results.

In addition to active drying, the ACE Pro features a filament anti-tangling design, ensuring a smooth printing experience. Each filament spool is stored in its own dedicated slot to prevent tangling. If any issues arise, the built-in buffering system detects filament entanglement or blockage and automatically pauses the print while alerting the user.

Enhanced Performance and Precision

While bed-slinger and CoreXY structures each offer distinct advantages, when it comes to stability, speed, and precision, the CoreXY design takes the lead. Built on a CoreXY platform, the Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo combines dual motor drive and the advanced Kobra OS system to deliver ultra-stable, high-speed printing with minimal vibrations.

The printer also integrates LeviQ 3.0 technology, which enables automatic bed leveling and precise Z-axis compensation for effortless setup and consistently high-quality prints. Features like Resonance Compensation (detecting and eliminating resonance frequencies) and Flow Correction (optimizing filament extrusion) further enhance print quality, reducing material waste and improving model surface quality.

Additionally, the triple cooling system uses dedicated fans for model, auxiliary, and chamber cooling, ensuring faster printing speed and efficient thermal management for consistently high-quality prints, even with complex models.

Updated Hotend for Superior Performance

The S1 Combo features a newly upgraded hotend with an aerospace-grade ceramic composite extruder, offering superior heat resistance and low friction for smooth, consistent extrusion without clogging. The 320°C Full-metal hotend enables printing with a wide range of filaments, including ABS and ASA, while the improved tools-free hotend disassembly system allows for quick and easy hotend swaps without the need for extra tools. By default, the S1 comes with a 0.4mm hotend, but it also supports 0.2mm, 0.6mm, and 0.8mm nozzles. A smaller diameter nozzle enhances precision, while larger nozzles increase build speed.

User-Centric Design and Features

The Anycubic S1 Combo is designed with user convenience in mind, coming 95% pre-assembled so users can unbox and start printing right away. Its intuitive 4.3-inch touchscreen allows for easy real-time parameter adjustments, while the AI Monitoring System actively detects issues like filament jams or misprints to ensure smooth operation. The printer also provides a quiet experience, with sound levels as low as 44 dB in quiet mode, so you can print without disruption.

Additional features include belt tension monitoring, which detects abnormal tension and alerts users to ensure smooth, successful prints, as well as automatic resume printing after a power loss. For easy upkeep, the S1 Combo also offers a dedicated cleaning channel to simplify maintenance.

While the fully enclosed CoreXY design is a proven structural format embraced by both brands and users, existing products often cater more to professionals and advanced hobbyists, leaving fewer options for entry-level consumers. Through dedicated and professional market research, Anycubic introduces the S1 Combo, which has already garnered significant attention at its debut. The S1 Combo emerges as a standout choice in the consumer-grade desktop 3D printing market. It delivers the most practical, consumer-oriented features and enhancements that address real user needs—such as filament drying functionality, faster print speeds, a hotend capable of higher temperatures for greater material compatibility, and a secure network connection—all at a price point that appeals to the broadest segment of the 3D printing market.

Expanding the 3D Printing Ecosystem

In its ongoing effort to enrich the 3D printing ecosystem, Anycubic has made significant strides beyond hardware. In April 2024, the company introduced Makeronline, a free model library designed to foster collaboration and interaction within the 3D printing community. Makeronline encourages exploration, model sharing, and creative collaboration. In September 2024, Anycubic launched Anycubic Slicer Next, a powerful slicing software optimized for Anycubic printers. Built on the Orca open-source platform, it leverages advanced algorithms for improved print quality and includes support for LAN mode, ensuring privacy and security. The software features preset parameter sets for various filament types, making it easy for users of all skill levels to start printing. The Anycubic App offers remote control, monitoring, and real-time tracking from mobile devices. Additionally, Elapse-Time Recording and Objects Skipping (AI-driven to minimize print failures and reduce material waste) further enhance the user experience.

Availability and Pre-Sale Information

The Anycubic S1 Combo is available for pre-order starting January 2, 2025, at an exclusive founder's price of $549/€549. See the promotional schedule below:

Founder's Price: January 2-5 , with 5 additional gifts

, with 5 additional gifts Super Early Bird Pre-sale: January 6-20 , with 4 additional gifts

, with 4 additional gifts Early Bird Pre-sale: January 21-February 10 , with 3 additional gifts

, with 3 additional gifts In-stock Sale: Starting February 11 , with 3 additional gifts

For more information on pricing, shipping, and availability, please visit Anycubic's official website.

Anycubic is dedicated to continually refining our technology to meet the evolving needs of our global community, ensuring that each new product brings tangible value to households everywhere.

*The ACE PRO for Kobra 3 requires additional adapter accessories to be compatible with S1.

SOURCE ANYCUBIC