The New Flat Rate announces official launch of new chimney sweep module

DALTON, Ga., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, has officially launched its new chimney sweep module to help empower chimney professionals to deliver excellent chimney services at the optimal price.

The new chimney sweep module includes menu pricing for a variety of chimney services, including heat shield application, relining, masonry, leak repairs and much more.

"Contractors in the chimney industry have been seeking solutions that make their lives easier when it's time to close a sale," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "The chimney sweep module makes it easy to quickly generate multiple options and price points for the contractor to present while onsite during their inspection. They no longer have to spend time estimating and following up with a price after the original inspection or diagnosis. And, with the power of the menu, the buying control is placed in the hands of the customer."

"Time and time again, we've proven that customers will buy more when given the choice. With this new 'done for you' pricing system, chimney sweeps will have the opportunity to focus on providing excellent service to their customers while increasing profits. In addition, they will have the added benefit of utilizing training programs The New Flat Rate offers."

The chimney sweep beta test was completed at the end of 2022. Afterward, beta members saw a 15% increase in their closing rate and an over 200% profit increase.

One individual who saw success with the new chimney sweep module is Richard Tattershall, owner of C&C Chimney in Skiatook, Oklahoma. He will be speaking at the National Chimney Sweep Guild on Saturday, April 1 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"As a chimney sweep, our job is to deliver a customer experience that not only helps us make a sale but also creates a foundation for future business," Tattershall said. "The New Flat Rate helped us succeed by putting the customer in the driver's seat and allowing them to determine what's the best solution for the job. While this has helped us increase sales, it has also improved customer and employee satisfaction. I want to spread that news at the National Chimney Sweep Guild so other professionals understand the advantages of having a 'done for you' system for pricing in their hands."

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians.

