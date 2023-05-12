The New Flat Rate empowers contractors with business growth tools during Freedom Builders Mastermind

The No. 1 price generating software provides home service business owners with actionable strategies that help develop financial stability

DALTON, Ga., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, showcased their dedication to contractors during their annual Freedom Builders Mastermind by helping business owners develop key strategies to overcome their pain points and establish financial freedom.

The three-day event, held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in early May, saw contractors develop implementation tools aimed toward taking their businesses to the next level while also spending time with some of the top minds in the home service industry. Different from most business-building events, Mastermind focuses on small groups workshopping together to write processes that can help them overcome major pain points in their business.

"Freedom Builders Mastermind is built differently than any other event out there," said Matt Koop, vice president of The New Flat Rate. "We trade away the glitz and glamor so that we can get to the root of the problems that contractors are trying to solve. By working in small groups with like-minded individuals, it creates a comfortable atmosphere and camaraderie that empowers our attendees to discuss their business concerns openly.

"Ultimately, we want contractors to walk away with actionable steps and processes that will lead them toward real solutions. When our attendees left Freedom Builders Mastermind, we were confident that they did so with powerful tools that will drive their revenue up over the next 12 months."

The Mastermind provided attendees with information on several topics geared toward helping businesses improve revenue while also developing freedom in their personal lives. Those topics included: bridge building basics, driving revenue, simple systems profit, and much more. Primary speakers at the event included Koop; Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate; Chris Michel of Coach Chris Consulting, a sales trainer at The New Flat Rate; and Roger Daviston of The Daviston Group, personal development, boundary setting and habit coach.

"Making the lives of contractors easier while also helping them gain financial freedom has always been a primary goal for The New Flat Rate," said Putnam. "The Freedom Builders Mastermind is a key element of that goal. When business owners come to this event, they know they are going to leave with extremely powerful tools that will make them successful. Plus, they get an opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs who are likely suffering from similar problems, and together, they can build those processes to overcome pain points that have been dragging them down for years. If you are a struggling business, you need to attend a Mastermind."

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

