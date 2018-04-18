The New Flat Rate President to Address Company Diversity at HPC Conference

Putnam will be presenting, "Developing the Diversity Culture Within Your Workplace," a breakout session that will dive into identifying the strengths among team members and how to enhance company culture. The presentation is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25 in Salon J.

"Company culture is quantifiable and integral to a successful business," said Danielle Putnam, The New Flat Rate President. "Human nature tends to build teams of like-minded people, which is perfectly okay. However, sameness begets sameness and learning to diversify will ultimately lead to better business decisions."

The 2018 HPC Conference features workshops, speakers and a trade show. The event is focused on educating and networking for home performance and weatherization professionals.

"Our industry is male-dominated," Putnam said. "I want to help companies attract a more diverse workforce that includes more women. However, diversity isn't just about hiring people who look different. It's about creating a culture that capitalizes on each person's individual strengths and weaknesses to form a united team. Businesses that don't are failing to capitalize on their employees' talents."

Putnam is the president of The New Flat Rate, which pioneered menu pricing for home service companies. Since 2011, the company has been helping contractors add revenue through their proprietary pricing system. It removes the stress of selling and allows technicians to focus on services, yet increases the average ticket amount.

To learn more about The New Flat Rate pricing system and its interactive app, call 706-259-8892 or visit http://thenewflatrate.com/.

