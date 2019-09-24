The New Flat Rate Releases New, Enhanced Version of Equipment Pricing System

"At The New Flat Rate, we know it's important to continually update and enhance our products for our members – because when we're better, they're better," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "Equipment sales have far too long been a headache for the industry. Our goal was to make it easy and fun again to price larger residential jobs for contractors in a format that allows the homeowner to feel zero sales pressure."

The new enhanced system includes the following key features:

Improved user interface functionality – Get where you want to be and back faster!

Enhanced accessibility to all elements needed to update prices

Section by section preview of all pricing adjustments in real time

Ability to adjust prices on multiple tasks and save them all at once

Quick and seamless process for making adjustments to individual task prices

A pricing draft that can be saved without affecting published pricing within the app

A pricing draft that allows users to save their progress and return to it at a later time

Visual indicators that allow for easier navigation through custom pricing

"Our mission is to always give our customers and their businesses a competitive advantage in the industry," said Koop. "From furnace and air conditioning replacements, to split dual fuel, boiler replacements and even ductless mini splits – The new enhancements do just that by making it simple to quickly update hard costs or selling prices, section by section."

The new features are currently available for the Equipment System, but will soon be phased into the HVAC, plumbing and electrical service systems. To learn more about The New Flat Rate equipment pricing system, or to request a demonstration, visit www.thenewflatrate.com.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus", each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

