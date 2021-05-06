The New Flat Rate rolls out IAQ menu pricing system

IAQ beta group trainers included: Matt Koop, John Ellis and Rodney Koop.

"Before we developed this product, contractors never had an automated way to price IAQ services during the discovery phases," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "IAQ is vital to the health of a building and, most importantly, the buildings occupants. During this beta testing period, we're focusing on training contractors to identify IAQ needs, the source of the problems and teaching them how to provide safe solutions. With air quality being in the spotlight, more and more contractors want to get into IAQ but do not know how to get started. Our training, paired with the IAQ menu pricing, is paving the way."

It is estimated that the IAQ industry will generate a $3 billion increase in revenue over the next three years. In addition to the concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic, other dangerous air pollutants can cause respiratory problems. With the new IAQ menu pricing system, contractors will now have the ability to address those concerns while also getting paid for their work.

"Before, contractors could spend hours inside a customer's home looking for ways to improve air quality without knowing what to charge for the service," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "We are rolling out the IAQ menu to ensure those contractors receive the payment they deserve. During the spring, everyone begins thinking about IAQ because of allergies. With the increase in calls, contractors now have a useful tool that will make life easier."

For more information about the IAQ menu pricing beta, visit https://thenewflatrate.com/iaq-beta-group/.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, visit https://www.thenewflatrate.com.

The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

