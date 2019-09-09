The New Flat Rate Unveils Invaluable Business Tools and Strategies During Second Annual Business Uncensored Conference

DALTON, Ga., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, a leading provider of menu pricing for residential home services, has unveiled a host of new business tools and strategies aimed at helping small business leaders grow their companies. The company introduced the tools during its second annual business conference, Business Uncensored Profit Circle Edition. The two-day training seminar, held August 26 through August 28 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, focused on providing attendees concrete action plans to help improve the overall health of their businesses.

"One of our main goals for Business Uncensored this year was to show just how many ways home services companies can not only grow, but do extremely well," Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "Whether it's finding new ways to managing your money, building a better, stronger team or increasing your marketing -- the message was -- 'just do the next thing' and you're going to be successful."

During the two-day event, Koop, along with Danielle Putnam, Matt Koop, Melody Chaney, Russ Franklin, and David Holt, led powerful sessions on everything from advice on finding a reliable customer base and increasing customer leads, to the importance of having a digital strategy, even ways to curb bad business habits.

One of the highlights of the event -- the introduction of Slow Season Solutions -- strategies for finding alternative business opportunities during months when the home services industry is traditionally slow. "There's always going to be someone willing to buy," Rodney Koop told the crowd. "Let's give them something to buy."

The New Flat Rate also unveiled to attendees Monday Morning Marketing, a variety of ready-made marketing materials members can use to increase their marketing efforts throughout the year with just one click of the mouse.

In all, attendance for Business Uncensored was up nearly 40 percent from 2018. When asked about key takeaways, attendees mentioned learning about flash marketing, wow factor, along with how to embrace home warranty companies. Others said they learned how to get past the "customer yellow lights," thanks to an entertaining role-playing presentation. "The importance of a positive cash flow system," as well as "getting back to using The New Flat Rate consistently" were both mentioned various times as key takeaways.

Conference attendees were also invited to join The New Flat Rate's Freedom Builders University, a high-level, mastermind group of members that put in extra time and effort to construct a path to business and financial freedom.

"When we came into Freedom Builders through The New Flat Rate, we kind of were just spinning our wheels, we really didn't know what we were doing. We were 15 years in and we had no idea," said Jonathan Perez, Cool Masters, Inc. "Freedom Builders – Rodney, Danielle, Matt -- they have a better understanding of where you need to be, where you need to go, and what you need to do to get there. It's really been a great experience for us to be a part of it."

The next Business Uncensored conference is scheduled for October 19 through October 21, 2020. Details will be available soon at www.thenewflatrate.com.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus", each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

