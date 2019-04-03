The New Flat Rate's Danielle Putnam Talks Growth at International Roundtable

"Many home service companies already do occasional executive ride-alongs, but even the ones that do tend to only do them with service technicians," Putnam said. "Those owners don't typically do the same thing for their customer service representatives or their accountants or their marketing team. My question is: 'Why not?'"

Putnam co-founded The New Flat Rate, a leading provider of menu pricing for residential home service companies, with her father, pricing enthusiast Rodney Koop. She also is currently serving as president of Women in HVACR, an organization that strives to foster networking, education and mentoring for women in the HVACR industry.

"I've worked with hundreds of home service companies in my career, and I've seen just about every way business owners do things well and ways they do things poorly," Putnam said. "The successful companies, in my experience, join their employees from time-to-time to make sure processes and quality haven't gotten away from what the CEO intended. My presentation is going to show CEOs and managers how to make sure their business grows without losing the foundation it was built on."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit www.thenewflatrate.com.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE The New Flat Rate

Related Links

http://www.thenewflatrate.com

