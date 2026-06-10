The New Oasis Modular Meditation Set from Mudita is Now Available for Pre-Order

First shipments are planned for early July

WARSAW, Poland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudita is pleased to announce that pre-orders for Mudita Oasis are now officially open. Mudita Oasis is the brand's new meditation set, designed to help people create a dedicated space for mindfulness, reflection, and calm.

At a time when many people are looking for ways to reduce stress, manage distractions, and spend more time offline, meditation continues to gain popularity as a simple practice that supports mental well-being. Mudita Oasis was created to make that practice easier to begin and easier to maintain.

Mudita Oasis is a thoughtfully designed meditation set created to support daily mindfulness, featuring a natural linen meditation mat, ergonomic cushion, and supportive bolsters crafted for comfort, focus, and relaxation. Created for those seeking balance in a connected world, Mudita Oasis offers a simple, comfortable foundation for building a consistent mindfulness practice.

The complete set includes adjustable meditation cushions, supportive bolsters, and a foldable floor mat designed to provide comfort and stability during meditation sessions. Handmade and crafted from durable hemp-cotton fabric, Mudita Oasis combines natural materials with thoughtful design to create a meditation space that feels inviting and comfortable to return to every day.

Whether used at home, during retreats, or while traveling, Mudita Oasis helps transform any space into a place for stillness and intentional practice.

"Many people want to meditate more regularly but creating the right environment can often be a barrier," said Michal Stasiuk, CEO of Mudita. "We designed Mudita Oasis to remove some of that friction by offering a complete meditation setup that's both practical and comfortable."

The launch of Mudita Oasis expands Mudita's growing ecosystem of products designed to support a more intentional lifestyle. Known for its minimalist phones, mindful alarm clocks, and other thoughtfully designed products, the company continues to explore ways technology and everyday objects can help people cultivate healthier habits and reconnect with what matters most.

Pre-orders for Mudita Oasis are now open through the Mudita website. Customers who place an order by June 30th will be among the first to receive their meditation set, with initial shipments expected to go out July 7, 2026.

To learn more about Mudita Oasis or place a pre-order, visit: https://mudita.com/oasis/

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. From minimalist phones and mindful alarm clocks to thoughtfully designed everyday objects, Mudita develops technology and tools that respect users' attention, privacy, and well-being.

To learn more, visit: Mudita.com

SOURCE Mudita