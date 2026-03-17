The New Terminal One at JFK and Ethiopian Airlines Announce Strategic Partnership for New York Operations

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates from JFK's Terminal 7 and will transition its New York operations to the New Terminal One when it opens in 2026. The carrier will offer service from New York to its Addis Ababa hub, providing one stop access to destinations throughout Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

"We are honored to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to the New Terminal One's diverse group of international carriers," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK. "By partnering with one of Africa's leading airlines and a key Star Alliance member, we are strengthening JFK's role as a premier gateway to Africa and beyond, while delivering the modern, seamless experience travelers expect from a next generation international terminal."

"Partnering with The New Terminal One is a significant step in the service we offer to/from JFK airport." said Mesfin Tasew, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines Group. "Our customers will benefit from a world-class airport terminal experience that complements our award-winning service, while enhancing connectivity, convenience, and travel options between Addis Ababa, New York and our global network."

The New Terminal One, scheduled to open its first gates in 2026, will be a state-of-the-art facility featuring the latest technology, modern amenities, elevated retail and dining options and sustainable design to maximize operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

Ethiopian Airlines joins a growing community of leading global airlines set to serve travelers at the New Terminal One, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, China Eastern Airlines, and Azores Airlines.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK