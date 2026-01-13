The New Terminal One at JFK Announces RFP for Aircraft De-Icing Services

JAMAICA, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK has announced a new Request for Proposals (RFP) to secure a provider for aircraft de-icing and de-icing fluid recovery services. Qualified service providers are invited to submit proposals to support safe and efficient winter operations at New Terminal One.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

The RFP seeks partners with a proven track record in providing environmentally responsible de-icing solutions, ensuring both operational reliability and regulatory compliance. The selected provider will operate at the New Terminal One under a common-use arrangement, offering de-icing and de-icing fluid recovery services to the terminal's partner airlines.

"As we prepare to welcome global travelers to the New Terminal One, ensuring the safety and sustainability of our winter operations is paramount," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One. "We look forward to partnering with a proven service provider that shares our commitment to operational excellence and can deliver best-in-class aircraft de-icing services in support of our mission to redefine the airport experience."

Aligned with the New Terminal One and the Port Authority's commitment to creating economic opportunities in the local community, the developer encourages local, minority, women and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses to participate in the RFP.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in the RFP.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK