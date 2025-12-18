The New Terminal One at JFK Welcomes Azores Airlines as Newest Airline Partner

NEW YORK and PONTA DELGADA, Portugal, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) today announced that Azores Airlines, part of the SATA Group, will join its growing community of international carriers, enhancing connections between New York, the Azores islands, and key destinations throughout Europe.

Azores Airlines A321neo LR

Azores Airlines will offer nonstop service between the New Terminal One and Ponta Delgada, with access to its signature stopover program and convenient onward connections across the Azores, Madeira, mainland Portugal and major cities throughout Europe.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Azores Airlines to the New Terminal One and to strengthen New York's connection with the Azores," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK. "This partnership underscores our commitment to serving a diverse community of global airlines—from large network carriers to operators that connect distinct regions and cultures around the world. We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues at Azores Airlines to elevate the experience for their customers traveling through New York City and to introduce travelers to the natural wonders of the Azores."

"Joining The New Terminal One is an important milestone for Azores Airlines and for the communities we serve," said Rui Miguel Furtado Coutinho, President, SATA Group. "The Azores have long been a bridge across the Atlantic, and this partnership allows us to strengthen that bridge with a state‑of‑the‑art home at JFK. Our customers will benefit from easier access to New York and beyond, while enjoying an enhanced airport experience that matches the quality and care we strive to deliver onboard."

The New Terminal One, scheduled to open its first gates in 2026, will be JFK's largest terminal once complete. The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest technology, modern amenities, elevated retail and dining options and sustainable design to maximize operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

Azores Airlines joins an expanding community of international airlines set to serve travelers at the New Terminal One, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, and China Eastern Airlines.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK