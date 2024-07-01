The New Terminal One at JFK Announces RFP for Loose Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E) Installation for CBP and TSA Spaces

JAMAICA, N.Y., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to ensuring a seamless, state-of-the-art passenger experience when operations begin in 2026, the New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport has launched a request for proposals (RFP) from providers for the furnishing and installation services of loose furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) spaces in the terminal.

The New Terminal One invites qualified firms to submit proposals for the provision and commission of FF&E for specialized CBP and TSA spaces within the new terminal. These spaces are crucial to ensuring the safety and security of passengers and will be integral to the terminal's operations.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

In keeping with the overall commitment of the Terminal towards inclusion and MWBE engagement, a key emphasis of the RFP is the requirement for applicants to have a robust participation plan that maximizes engagement with Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE), Local Business Enterprises (LBE), and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOB). This commitment underscores the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's and The New Terminal One's dedication to meeting their objectives of 30% participation from minority and women-owned business enterprises, and 10% from local businesses.

With the first phase scheduled to open in 2026, the all-international New Terminal One will be a state-of-the-art gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The project's Phase A comprises expansive and light-filled departures and arrivals halls and an initial 14 gates. At full completion in 2030, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport, anchoring the south side of the busiest US airport for international traffic.

"At the New Terminal One, we are focused on actively collaborating with our agency partners that provide critical security and border protection services to develop the right facilities to enable them to carry out their work," said Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The New Terminal One. "This includes the design of CBP and TSA operations areas. We look forward to partnering with a firm that shares our commitment to top-quality service and the success of agency partners in working with New Terminal One to deliver an outstanding customer experience."

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in the RFP. Participants in the RFP will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. All proposal submissions must be received by 5pm Eastern Time, on August 9, 2024.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

