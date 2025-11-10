The New Terminal One at JFK Selects Menzies Aviation and Worldwide Flight Services to Provide Ground Handling Services

JAMAICA, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport has selected leading aviation services providers Menzies Aviation and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to deliver above the wing and below the wing ground handling services. The strategic partnership is a key step in ensuring operational efficiency, reliability and a seamless guest experience at the state-of-the-art, all-international terminal.

Above the wing services will include guest and baggage check-in, operation of the baggage service office, meet and assist for arriving flights, and support during irregular operations. Below the wing services will feature fully trained labor, aircraft servicing using electric ground support equipment (eGSE), with a strong emphasis on safety and efficient operations for all stakeholders.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network. The two new terminals will field pooled eGSE, a first among airports in North America and which represents a significant step toward achieving the Port Authority's industry-leading commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The use of eGSE aligns with the Port Authority's 2022 zero-emission airside vehicle rule, requiring the transition to zero-emission ground service equipment at the region's three major airports with all commercially available GSE fleet required to be zero-emission by 2030.

Menzies Aviation and WFS were chosen by the New Terminal One after a comprehensive and competitive procurement process, with significant involvement from the terminal's partner airlines. Their involvement underscores The New Terminal One's commitment to aligning with its partner airlines and delivering operational excellence from day one.

Menzies Aviation and WFS will each receive an operational license, enabling them to provide best-in-class ground handling services within the terminal. Both licensed partners will contract directly with airlines operating at the terminal, playing a critical role in ensuring efficiency, safety, and an exceptional travel experience for all guests. The ground handling services provided will create additional job opportunities in both passenger service and ramp handling at the terminal.

"The selection of Menzies Aviation and WFS reinforces our focus on building a terminal that sets new benchmarks for efficiency and passenger experience," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One. "Together, we're creating an operational framework that supports the needs of our global airline partners and the millions of passengers who will travel through the terminal each year."

John Redmond, EVP Americas, Menzies Aviation, said: "We are proud to have been selected by New Terminal One to deliver comprehensive ground handling services at this landmark development. JFK's New Terminal One will transform the travel experience for millions of passengers, and we are delighted to play a part in bringing that vision to life."

Paul Walton, Senior Vice President, Ground Handling & Express Cargo, WFS, said: "We are honored that WFS has been selected through this competitive tender process to continue our longstanding partnership at JFK Airport. Our decades of experience and proven reputation at JFK position us well to deliver world-class handling services to the New Terminal One. We're excited to be part of the next generation of airport operations, with our comprehensive approach focusing on exceptional passenger experience, cutting-edge technology integration, and robust safety and security protocols."

The New Terminal One will be home to leading airlines including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR and China Eastern Airlines

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

