The New Terminal One at JFK Issues RFP for Security Services

JAMAICA, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK, an all-international terminal scheduled to open in 2026, is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for security services. The new world-class airport terminal is on a mission to deliver extraordinary experiences for passengers, services providers and employees and is seeking a Professional Security Service Provider (SSP) with experience operating at the highest standards for both aviation services and security.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

The New Terminal One invites qualified firms to submit proposals for security services. The preferred provider will be able to deliver maximum levels of safety and security by optimizing the facilities, systems and services in place, with a focus on a seamless and customer-oriented experience for both passengers and staff.

As part of the RFP, the provider will be able to provide services and personnel related to the management of the terminal's security operations, as well as personnel and operations for the terminal's security dispatcher, curbside coordinator, terminal patrols and alarm response, employee screening checkpoints, sally port and loading dock operations, curbside staff, and credentialing coordinator. Optionally, potential providers may also submit a separate proposal for the management and staffing of an alternative off-site consolidated screening facility, to be used for the delivery of consumable goods for concessionaires as well as supplies for terminal business partners and tenants.

Aligned with the New Terminal One and the Port Authority's commitment to diversity and creating economic opportunities in the local community, the developer strongly encourages local, minority, women and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses to participate in the RFP. All participants in the RFP must submit diversity participation plans detailing their strategy to achieve the New Terminal One's goals of 30% MWBE and 10% LBE participation.

With the first phase scheduled to open in 2026, the New Terminal One will be a state-of-the-art gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The project's Phase A comprises expansive and light-filled departures and arrivals halls and an initial 14 gates. At full completion in 2030, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport, anchoring the south side of the busiest US airport for international traffic.

"We are committed to providing a safe, secure and seamless experience for all passengers traveling through The New Terminal One," said Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The New Terminal One at JFK. "This RFP focuses on the security of employees, goods and equipment that enable our passengers to receive extraordinary experiences every day and marks yet another step in our journey to deliver a world-class international airport terminal."

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in the RFP. Participants in the RFP will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The deadline for proposal submissions is September 9, 2024.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

