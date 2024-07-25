The New Terminal One at JFK Issues Two RFPs for Topographic Survey & Subsurface Utility Exploration and Geotechnical Investigations for Phase B Pre-Design Work

JAMAICA, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK, an all-international terminal scheduled to open in 2026, has announced the issuance of two new Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for pre-design work as part of its Phase B development.

There will be two separate RFPs issued, intended to secure services for:

Topographic survey and subsurface utility exploration Geotechnical investigations

These services are part of critical pre-design work for Phase B of the terminal, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2026.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Phase A of the New Terminal One is scheduled to open in 2026, offering expansive departures and arrivals halls and an initial 14 gates in the terminal's east pier. Phase B, comprising an additional nine gates, will be constructed to the west of the terminal headhouse.

The New Terminal One is seeking to procure the following services for Phase B:

RFP #1: Topographic Survey & Subsurface Utility Exploration:

This RFP seeks proposals from qualified firms to conduct comprehensive topographic and utility surveys. The selected provider will be responsible for conventional, and 3D survey and exploration of the terminal site, including frontages, airfield, and above and below ground utility infrastructure.

RFP #2: Geotechnical Investigations:

This RFP seeks proposals from qualified firms to perform soil borings below the existing grade, standard penetration and cone penetration testing at the terminal. The work includes locating existing utilities prior to work and subsequently filling in boring locations once testing has been completed.

Aligned with the New Terminal One and the Port Authority's commitment to diversity and creating economic opportunities in the local community, the developer strongly encourages local, minority, women and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses to participate in the RFP. All participants must submit diversity participation plans detailing their strategy to achieve the New Terminal One's goals of 30% MWBE and 10% LBE participation.

The New Terminal One will be a state-of-the-art gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. At full completion, scheduled for 2030, the 2.6 million square feet New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport, anchoring the south side of the busiest US airport for international traffic.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to participate in either RFP. Before receiving project-related documents, participants are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The deadline for proposal submissions is September 5, 2024.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

