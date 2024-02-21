The New Terminal One at JFK launches first RFP for operations with ground service equipment procurement

New Terminal One partnering with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of $19 Billion Transformation of JFK International Airport

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for an all-electric fleet of ground service equipment, launching the first RFP for operations of the world-class, all-international terminal scheduled to open in 2026 in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of its $19 billion transformation of the airport.

An all-electric fleet of ground service equipment will play an important role in supporting the Port Authority's strategy for reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the agency's airports and facilities by 2050.

The New Terminal One is seeking vendors to provide, manage and maintain ground service equipment for a period of five years with two renewal options of two years each, for a possible total term of nine years. To optimize the efficiency of airport operations, ground service equipment will be pooled at the common-use terminal for use by all airlines.

Ground service equipment plays a crucial role in airport operations by ensuring that flights are loaded and ready to depart on time. Typical ground service equipment includes portable ground power units, mobile baggage conveyors, baggage carts, tugs, and aircraft steps.

In line with The New Terminal One's deep commitment to sustainability, charging stations will be available at each gate to support an all-electric fleet of ground service equipment. Vendors interested in submitting proposals should offer an all-electric equipment solution with equipment that is currently available or will be available by January 2026.

"As The New Terminal One continues to advance, we are excited to begin to shape our operations with the launch of this first RFP. An all-electric fleet of ground service equipment underlines our strong commitment to operational efficiency, while reducing emissions and making air travel more sustainable," said The New Terminal One President and CEO Gerrard P. Bushell.

"Ground service equipment is an essential part of airport operations and will play an important role behind the scenes to ensure that our customers have a seamless experience when arriving and departing from our terminal. We look forward to partnering with our chosen provider to deliver world-class service at The New Terminal One when it opens, ensuring that every experience is an extraordinary moment to remember," said The New Terminal One Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Simon Gandy.

When complete, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK International Airport, offering 23 gates in a 2.4 million square feet space. The terminal's first phase, which includes a headhouse and an initial 14 gates, will open in June 2026.

In 2022, the Port Authority established the Zero-Emission Airside Vehicle (ZEAV) rule, requiring the transition to zero-emission ground service equipment at the region's three major airports, with the bulk of the GSE fleet required to be zero-emission by 2030. The Port Authority is also demonstrating its commitment to support the transition to electric GSE by the provision of charging infrastructure, requiring GSE charging at all new gates, and working with tenants on charging infrastructure plans.

Interested participants in the ground service equipment RFP may contact The New Terminal One's procurement team at [email protected] to request a copy of the RFP and additional details. Proposals are due on April 22, 2024. The New Terminal One anticipates selecting a vendor in the second quarter of 2024.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One will be built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction will take place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO will be built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/.

