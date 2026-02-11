THE NEW TERMINAL ONE AT JFK PARTNERS WITH CBP TO TRANSFORM THE INTERNATIONAL ARRIVALS EXPERIENCE FOR U.S. CITIZENS

New Terminal One Has Selected iProov, the industry leader in biometric identity solutions, to power its next-generation passenger identity technology

JAMAICA, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), today announced the launch of Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), a next-generation biometric initiative designed to transform the international arrivals experience at the New Terminal One, the all-international terminal opening at the nation's largest gateway.

At New Terminal One, Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) will be integrated into the international arrivals experience for U.S. citizens to support more efficient identity verification. The process uses advanced biometric technology to help confirm traveler identities in real time, allowing eligible travelers to move through inspections more efficiently while maintaining strong security standards.

To support this capability, New Terminal One has partnered with iProov, a global provider of biometric solutions, to assist with the deployment of EPP in coordination with CBP.

Travelers will not have to enroll in advance or pay to participate in EPP. They will also be able to opt out of EPP, should they prefer to proceed with the standard CBP inspection process.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

"Technology and innovation are central to New Terminal One's mission to redefine the travel experience," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One at JFK. "This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and secure journey for our guests. Our partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been instrumental in bringing this capability to life and setting a new benchmark for efficiency and facilitation in international travel."

"Enhanced Passenger Processing reflects CBP's continued commitment to using innovation to strengthen border security while improving the traveler experience," said Francis J. Russo, Director of Field Operations for the New York Field Office. "Through our partnership with The New Terminal One, this technology allows CBP officers to verify identities more efficiently, reduce wait times for U.S. citizens, and better allocate resources—enabling officers to focus more time and attention on higher-risk travelers while maintaining a safe, orderly, and secure arrivals process at one of the nation's busiest international gateways."

"We are delighted to be powering the launch of EPP at New Terminal One," said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. "Our biometrics systems have already delivered outstandingly good results for U.S. border operations at numerous ports of entry, processing millions of on-the-move travelers. Travelers are crossing the border in a few seconds, without needing to wait in long lines or fumble for documentation. Notably, officers can process families and groups together, including those with children or those using wheelchairs. Better traveler experiences, shorter wait times, higher throughput per officer - a win for all stakeholders at New Terminal One."

The New Terminal One, an all-international terminal at JFK Airport, will be home to leading global airlines including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, China Eastern Airlines and Azores Airlines.

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

