The New Terminal One at JFK Selects Wilson James as Partner for Passengers Requiring Assistance Services

JAMAICA, N.Y., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK has selected Wilson James, a leading provider of Passengers Requiring Assistance (PRA) services, as its dedicated partner to design and operate a comprehensive assistance program for passengers who require additional support when traveling through the new all-international terminal. The partnership underscores The New Terminal One's commitment to delivering people-centered and accessible experiences for every guest.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Wilson James currently supports millions of passengers each year across some of the United Kingdom's busiest airports, assisting more than 3.7 million passengers in 2025. Their core focus is on providing a flexible, on-demand service that creates equity of choice for guests journeying through the terminal.

Under the new partnership at New Terminal One, Wilson James will manage requests for assistance, operate all PRA designated spaces including dedicated lounges and a sensory room, and work closely with airlines, ground handlers, and other partners to ensure seamless journeys for guests with physical, sensory, neurological, or cognitive limitations. To support the delivery of PRA services at the New Terminal One, Wilson James expects to create about 130 local jobs and offer additional subcontracting opportunities for local businesses.

"At The New Terminal One, accessibility is central to our mission to deliver a world‑class guest experience," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One at JFK. "By partnering with Wilson James, we are engaging a proven leader to deliver seamless and dignified support for travelers from the moment they arrive at our terminal until the moment they depart."

"We're delighted to be selected by the New Terminal One as their delivery partner, supporting passengers who require assistance to travel," said Elizabeth Hegarty, Managing Director – Aviation and Transport, Wilson James. "Our innovative service is built on years of industry leading experience supporting millions of passengers across some of the UK's busiest airports. We're primed to provide equitable, safe, and dignified passenger journeys that deliver choice, control, and confidence. By combining committed people, world-class training, and smart operational technology, we're ready to hit the ground running and set new benchmarks for assistance services, in proud partnership with New Terminal One."

Opening in 2026, the New Terminal One will be a state-of-the art facility offering next-generation technology and modern amenities for a transformational international travel experience at JFK Airport. More than 20 international airlines have to date selected the New Terminal One as its new home at JFK, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, China Eastern Airlines, Azores Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK