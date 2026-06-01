Disney captures 58% of AI citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — Universal is taking share faster than any operator measured

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a traveler asks an AI engine where to take the family, three companies answer for the entire industry. Disney, Universal, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation hold 94.4% of every AI-generated theme-park answer — leaving every other operator on earth to fight for 5.6%. That is the headline finding of the Theme Parks AI Visibility Index 2026, released today by 5W AI Communications.

The Index ran 50 traveler-intent prompts across five AI answer engines, measuring citation share — the percentage of AI answers in which each park appears — for the top 25 destination parks worldwide. Walt Disney World is the single most-cited theme park on the planet at 22.6%. Disneyland follows at 15.1%, Universal Studios Orlando at 12.4%.

The most aggressive movement belongs to Universal. Its Orlando citation share is climbing on the back of the Epic Universe launch — a sustained 12-month earned-media cycle that AI engines now treat as the dominant 2026 narrative for U.S. destination parks. It is the largest single-property citation gain in the audit's history.

"The buyer's first conversation about a vacation is no longer with a travel agent or a search engine — it's with an AI engine," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W AI Communications. "Disney didn't win the AI answer with ad spend. It won with decades of IP that the models retrieve before the conversation ever reaches price or operations. Citation share is the new market share — and in theme parks, it's already been claimed."

The Index also surfaces the over-performers — regional parks like Dollywood and Silver Dollar City that punch well above their attendance rank by anchoring into Golden Ticket Awards and USA Today 10Best retrieval bases the engines cite repeatedly.

The Theme Parks edition is Volume 65 in the 5W AI Visibility Index series, which measures citation share across more than 60 categories. The full Index is available at 5wpr.com.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations