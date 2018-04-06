The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Network in Collaboration with The Kinetix Group Participates in The International Liver Congress 2018

Attended by our NASHNET charter advisors such as Dr. Douglas Dieterich (Mount Sinai), Dr. Norman Sussman (Baylor College of Medicine), and Dr. George Therapondos (Ochsner Health System), we look forward to:

Facilitating the global expansion of NASHNET

Collaborating on areas of opportunity to accelerate the adoption of treatment options

Discussing innovative technology and process initiatives with NASH thought leaders

For more information, please contact Harshini Parvatha at harshinip@thekinetixgroup.com

NASH Network (NASHNET): Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a challenging high-volume chronic condition that lacks a standardized care delivery model. Our multi-disciplinary team of experts are here to change that. NASHNET is a global Centers of Excellence Network represented by leading healthcare systems committed to NASH care delivery innovation. Our charter members are collaborating to solve for key challenges across the NASH spectrum, including care coordination, population health, real world evidence, and clinical trials. To learn more, go to www.nashnetwork.org.

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

