The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Starts Friday, July 19

WHAT SETS THE SALE APART?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest and best sale of the year, featuring brand new arrivals on sale for a limited time. On July 19, beginning 12:30pm EST online and local opening times in-store, customers will find the hottest trends plus all the essentials from a variety of their favorite brands. In more sizes than ever before, women can shop brands like Vince, AG Jeans, rag & bone, Nike, Spanx and more. The Anniversary Sale is also the best time to shop exclusive deliveries from Nordstrom Made brands including Treasure & Bond, BP., Tucker + Tate, Halogen and Zella. Customers will find hundreds of beauty exclusives from brands like La Mer, Jo Malone, Lancome, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford and Trish McEvoy. For men, featured brands include Hugo Boss, AG, Adidas, Ksubi, Cole Haan, Ted Baker and more. There's something for everyone in every category including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, active and home.

"Anniversary Sale gives us the opportunity to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers," said Pete Nordstrom, Nordstrom co-president. "We're excited to wow our customers with fresh new merchandise from their favorite brands – we hope to inspire them to stock up at incredible prices, and shop early by becoming a Nordstrom cardmember."

GET YOUR DANCE MOVES ON

This year's Anniversary marketing campaign is shot in a bright, open art gallery studio, featuring a high-energy, diverse mix of professional dancers and models. The photo and video campaign were directed and photographed by Lacey, who has produced Instagram campaigns and films for Nordstrom partners and global fashion houses.

The style-savvy cast dances to the beat of the 1979 underground funk/disco classic "Get Up" by Vernon Burch – re-worked by DJ Premier who spun at the Nordstrom Men's Store New York City opening last year and has worked with Kanye West, Jay-Z, Christina Aguilera and more. The campaign will be featured on nordstrom.com/anniversary, on the retailer's social platforms, and in the Anniversary Sale catalog. Advertising components include digital, print, audio, out of home, shopping bags, store windows and in-store displays.

GLAM-UP

On Saturday, July 20th, Nordstrom will host an Anniversary Sale Beauty Bash event in all U.S. and Canada stores, featuring access to hundreds of beauty exclusives, complimentary beauty consultations and applications, and a limited-edition Nordstrom tote with a $125 cosmetics purchase. Glam-Up Days are taking place in stores daily throughout the sale where customers can enjoy free samples, gifts with purchase and expert tips from brands including MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Dior, Bobbi Brown and Kiehl's.

SIGN UP

The Nordy Club, the company's loyalty program, is also getting in on the Anniversary Sale fun. Redesigned in 2018, the Nordy Club is free to join and provides rewards customers love at a faster earning rate, with special access to services and personalized experiences no matter how they choose to shop. During the Anniversary Sale, all Nordy Club Nordstrom cardmembers receive Early Access to shop starting on July 12 at 12:30pm EST online and local opening times in-store. Not a U.S. Nordstrom Retail or Visa cardmember? Sign up by July 10 and receive a $60 Bonus Note redeemable at Nordstrom.

During the Anniversary Sale, Icon and Ambassador Nordy Club cardmembers can take advantage of shopping first – even before Early Access begins. Specifically, benefits include:

U.S. Icon cardmembers: Pre-shop July 9-11 in store

in store U.S. Ambassador cardmembers: Pre-shop July 10 & 11 in-store

As part of Nordstrom's local market strategy to continue growing in top markets, the retailer is testing additional benefits for New York City and Los Angeles Icon and Ambassador Nordy Club cardmembers. For New York City and Los Angeles customers only:

Icon cardmembers can pre-order online June 27-30 and pick up their items in-store beginning July 9

and pick up their items in-store beginning Ambassador cardmembers get the same perks a day later – pre-order online June 28-30 and pick up in-store beginning July 10

For more details on all The Nordy Club Anniversary Sale perks, check out Nordstrom Now.

THE EXPERTS ARE HERE

Nordstrom offers convenient services for customers to make their Anniversary Sale shopping experience fun, easy and on their terms, including:

TRUNK CLUB

For the third year, customers can also shop Anniversary Sale merchandise at one of Trunk Club's six Clubhouses in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington D.C. Nordstrom cardmembers can shop Early Access in all six Clubhouses, and Icon members can pick-up online orders at Trunk Club New York. Following an initial style consultation, a Trunk Club personal stylist will pull a selection of clothing based on the customer's size, style and budget preferences. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit TrunkClub.com.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 119 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

