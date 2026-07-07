The Nuclear Company Appoints Technology Public Company Veteran Brad Buss as Independent Director

One of the technology industry's most experienced public company directors joins The Nuclear Company to support the deployment of America's next generation of nuclear infrastructure.

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nuclear Company today announced the appointment of Brad Buss to its Board of Directors as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee further strengthening the company's Board with one of the technology industry's most accomplished public company directors and financial leaders.

Buss joins The Nuclear Company bringing nearly three decades of experience helping build, govern, finance, and scale some of the world's leading technology, infrastructure, semiconductor, manufacturing, and clean energy companies. Across his executive and board career, he has participated in more than $65 billion of capital markets activity, including initial public offerings, public financings, mergers and acquisitions, strategic transactions, and corporate transformations.

Today, Buss serves as Lead Independent Director of Marvell Technology, one of the world's leading semiconductor companies powering AI infrastructure, cloud computing, networking, custom silicon, and data centers. He also currently serves on the public Boards of AECOM and QuantumScape. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of SolarCity and Cypress Semiconductor.

Buss has served on multiple private and public Boards over the last 20 years including five initial public offerings. One of the most notable being the IPO of Tesla Motors where Buss was recruited as the first outside independent director and to Chair the Audit Committee as the Company prepared for its IPO. Buss served as a director for 10 years and served on all Board Committees during his tenure.

"America's nuclear resurgence requires more than reactors; it requires building a new industrial platform capable of deploying infrastructure at scale," said Jonathan Webb, Chief Executive Officer of The Nuclear Company. "Brad has spent his career helping govern companies that transformed industries through disciplined execution, strong governance, technological innovation, and long-term capital allocation. His experience building institutional-grade public companies will be invaluable as we continue growing The Nuclear Company."

"The Nuclear Company is pursuing one of the most important infrastructure opportunities in American history," said Buss. "Reliable, abundant energy is foundational to economic growth, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and national security. The company's technology-enabled approach to deploying standardized fleets of proven nuclear reactors has the potential to fundamentally reshape how nuclear infrastructure is delivered in the United States. I look forward to working alongside Jonathan, the management team, and my fellow directors as the company executes on its long-term vision."

SOURCE The Nuclear Company