The Nuclear Company Launches NOS Security to Modernize Nuclear Power Infrastructure Protection Across the United States and Allied Nations

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nuclear Company today announced the launch of NOS Security, a next-generation nuclear security platform developed over the past year in stealth to modernize the protection of nuclear energy infrastructure, construction sites, and operating facilities across the United States and allied nations.

NOS Security is being developed as an integrated cyber-physical security platform designed specifically for the nuclear industry. The system combines AI-enabled monitoring, autonomous drones and robotics, advanced sensing systems, unified command infrastructure, cyber defense, and real-time operational intelligence into a single platform built for modern nuclear deployment and operations..

The announcement comes amid an increasingly complex global threat environment targeting critical infrastructure, including recent drone attacks near nuclear facilities abroad and growing concerns surrounding cyber-physical warfare, autonomous systems, insider threats, and coordinated attacks on energy infrastructure.

Leading the initiative are Mike Marty, Vice President of Security at The Nuclear Company and former head of security for Tesla Gigafactory operations, alongside Edward "Lee" Doby, Director of Nuclear Security. Doby, a veteran nuclear security leader, previously led physical security, safeguards, access authorization, and construction security programs at Southern Nuclear for Vogtle Units 3 and 4. He also served as a Force Reconnaissance Team Leader in the United States Marine Corps and is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal with "V" device. Both Marty and Doby are decorated Marine Corps Veterans.

"The United States cannot deploy hundreds of gigawatts of nuclear power without simultaneously raising the security standard for the industry," said Jonathan Webb, CEO of The Nuclear Company. "President Trump has made clear that America must rapidly scale nuclear energy to support AI, manufacturing, national security, and economic leadership. That mission requires modern infrastructure protection built for today's threat environment. NOS Security was created to help secure the future of nuclear deployment across the United States and allied nations."

The platform is designed to align with Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) requirements under 10 CFR 73.54 and 10 CFR 73.55, as well as industry guidance from the Nuclear Energy Institute.

NOS Security is initially being deployed to support The Nuclear Company's own nuclear construction and development activities, including future large-scale reactor campuses and supporting critical infrastructure. The company also plans to work alongside operating nuclear utilities and allied partners seeking to modernize existing security architectures.

"The threat environment facing critical infrastructure is evolving rapidly. Drones, cyber attacks, coordinated physical threats, and AI-enabled adversaries are changing the landscape globally," said Mike Marty, Vice President of Security at the Nuclear company. "Traditional security models alone are no longer enough. Nuclear infrastructure requires integrated, technology-enabled defense systems capable of real-time detection, assessment, coordination, and response."

NOS Security is part of The Nuclear Company's broader NOS platform initiative focused on modernizing nuclear deployment through AI-enabled construction, operations, supply chain coordination, and infrastructure management. It will modernize nuclear security for new reactors deployed in the United State and globally as well as strengthen the resilience of existing nuclear infrastructure as geopolitical tensions and asymmetric threats continue to rise.

About the Nuclear Company

The Nuclear Company is America's nuclear infrastructure platform. We're building a fully integrated system to unite the nuclear deployment chain, scale new builds, and drive operations and security.

Powered by the convergence of new technologies and an unprecedented verticalization of nuclear deployment, services, and systems, we integrate the entire nuclear lifecycle around one operating model and one data backbone.

SOURCE The Nuclear Company