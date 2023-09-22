The NY Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Twelve Attorneys Recognized in 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

News provided by

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

22 Sep, 2023, 08:43 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading NYC Personal Injury Law Firm with a rich legacy spanning nearly a century, is delighted to announce the remarkable recognition of twelve of its personal injury attorneys in the prestigious 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and 2023 New York Metro Rising Stars lists.

Continue Reading
Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Herhenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf celebrates 12 attorneys listed in Super Lawyers, confirming its New York powerhouse status.
Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Herhenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf celebrates 12 attorneys listed in Super Lawyers, confirming its New York powerhouse status.

Among the honorees, the firm's Managing Partner, Ben Rubinowitz, achieved an extraordinary milestone by securing a spot in the top 10 New York Metro Super Lawyers. Additionally, Jeffrey Bloom and Howard Hershenhorn were recognized as one of the top 100 New York Metro Super Lawyers, further affirming the firm's commitment to legal excellence.

This year marks the 18th consecutive year that Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been prominently featured in Super Lawyers. The honored attorneys and their respective recognitions include:

- Ben Rubinowitz: Selected for the 18th consecutive year, listed in the top 10 and top 100 2023 New York — Metro Super Lawyers.

- Howard Hershenhorn: Selected for the 18th consecutive year, listed in the top 100 2023 New York — Metro Super Lawyers.

- Jeffrey Bloom: Selected for the 17th consecutive year, listed in the top 100 2023 New York — Metro Super Lawyers.

- Richard Steigman: Selected for the 14th year.

- Peter Saghir: Selected for the 8th consecutive year and 3 consecutive years as a "Rising Star."

- Marijo Adimey: Selected for the 8th consecutive year and 1 year as a "Rising Star."

- Diana Carnemolla: Selected for the 8th consecutive year.

- Christopher Donadio: Selected for the 1st year and 10 consecutive years as a "Rising Star."

-Alan Zelikovic, Selected for the 1st year.

The Rising Stars list features:

- Rachel Jacobs: Selected for the 7th consecutive year.

- Richard Soldano: Selected for the third consecutive year.

- James Rubinowitz: Selected for the third consecutive year.

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has consistently demonstrated a commitment to professional and ethical service, specializing in personal injury law. Under the leadership of Managing Partner Ben B. Rubinowitz and a dedicated team of long-standing partners, the firm has achieved a remarkable track record with verdicts and settlements exceeding $2 billion.

Contact: Ben Rubinowitz, [email protected]

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

Also from this source

Distinguished Trial Lawyer Ben Rubinowitz Honored with Unprecedented Fifth and Sixth Best Lawyers "Lawyer Of The Year"Awards

11 Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf attorneys included in Best Lawyers® 2024 and "Ones to Watch" lists with managing partner Ben Rubinowitz named twice "Lawyer of the Year"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.