The NY Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Twelve Attorneys Recognized in 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading NYC Personal Injury Law Firm with a rich legacy spanning nearly a century, is delighted to announce the remarkable recognition of twelve of its personal injury attorneys in the prestigious 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and 2023 New York Metro Rising Stars lists.

Among the honorees, the firm's Managing Partner, Ben Rubinowitz, achieved an extraordinary milestone by securing a spot in the top 10 New York Metro Super Lawyers. Additionally, Jeffrey Bloom and Howard Hershenhorn were recognized as one of the top 100 New York Metro Super Lawyers, further affirming the firm's commitment to legal excellence.

This year marks the 18th consecutive year that Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been prominently featured in Super Lawyers. The honored attorneys and their respective recognitions include:

- Ben Rubinowitz: Selected for the 18th consecutive year, listed in the top 10 and top 100 2023 New York — Metro Super Lawyers.

- Howard Hershenhorn: Selected for the 18th consecutive year, listed in the top 100 2023 New York — Metro Super Lawyers.

- Jeffrey Bloom: Selected for the 17th consecutive year, listed in the top 100 2023 New York — Metro Super Lawyers.

- Richard Steigman: Selected for the 14th year.

- Peter Saghir: Selected for the 8th consecutive year and 3 consecutive years as a "Rising Star."

- Marijo Adimey: Selected for the 8th consecutive year and 1 year as a "Rising Star."

- Diana Carnemolla: Selected for the 8th consecutive year.

- Christopher Donadio: Selected for the 1st year and 10 consecutive years as a "Rising Star."

-Alan Zelikovic, Selected for the 1st year.

The Rising Stars list features:

- Rachel Jacobs: Selected for the 7th consecutive year.

- Richard Soldano: Selected for the third consecutive year.

- James Rubinowitz: Selected for the third consecutive year.

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has consistently demonstrated a commitment to professional and ethical service, specializing in personal injury law. Under the leadership of Managing Partner Ben B. Rubinowitz and a dedicated team of long-standing partners, the firm has achieved a remarkable track record with verdicts and settlements exceeding $2 billion.

