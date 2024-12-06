The Official 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book' -- Available Exclusively at Target -- Sells Nearly 1 Million Copies in First Week

The book, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, is the highest-selling Week 1 New Release book of 2024 to date

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that the official "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" — available exclusively at Target in the United States — has sold nearly 1 million copies in its first week1, making the 256-page book the highest-selling Week 1 New Release print book of 2024 to date2 and the fastest-selling new release book of the last four years3. It's also the highest-selling book in the Music category since Circana began tracking 20 years ago4.

The book, along with the "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" — available for the first time on CD and vinyl — launched exclusively in Target stores nationwide on Black Friday, prior to becoming available on Target.com and in the Target app on Saturday, Nov. 30.

"We knew the release of 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book' and 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' would be a huge, huge moment for Target shoppers and Taylor Swift fans everywhere, but seeing the record-breaking response unfold over the last week has been an absolute thrill," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "I'm incredibly proud of Target's partnership with Taylor and the way our teams worked together to make this year's Black Friday and Cyber Week unforgettable for so many people."

'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book'

The "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" — available in stores and online for $39.99 — spotlights the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert from start to finish. The hardcover book features over 500 images, including never-before-seen performance photos from every era as well as exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches used throughout the tour. The book also includes personal reflections and notes written by Taylor herself about her experience on the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology'

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" — previously only available as a digital album — is now available on CD for $17.99 and vinyl for $59.99 for the first time, only at Target. The vinyl album includes four marbled, translucent discs and is accompanied by a never-before-seen, 12-by-12-inch poster of Taylor. Both vinyl and CD feature 35 tracks, including four bonus acoustic songs.

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on vinyl and CD follows the retailer's offering of an exclusive Phantom Clear vinyl version of "The Tortured Poets Department" earlier this spring, which set the record for Target's largest music pre-order in its history. Target is home to more than 10 exclusive versions of Taylor Swift albums.

Images are available for download on Target's corporate website.

