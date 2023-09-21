The OnGo Alliance Drives Significant CBRS Enhancements and Announces Band Milestones

News provided by

OnGo Alliance

21 Sep, 2023, 09:03 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The OnGo Alliance, the industry consortium that promotes the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), is pleased to announce substantial enhancements and milestones achieved within the CBRS domain.

In a recent significant development highlighted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Public Notice, Citizens Broadband Radio Service Devices (CBSDs) can now continue transmissions on approved grants for up to 24 hours without requiring renewed authorization from the Spectrum Access System (SAS). The effort to implement this policy enhancement was led by the OnGo Alliance and its members.

This enhancement in service applies within the 3550-3650 MHz range for CBSDs positioned outside the neighborhood of Dynamic Protection Areas (an area defined for aggregate interference calculation). CBSDs within the 3650-3700 MHz range can benefit from this extended interval regardless of their geographic location. This will further enhance the performance and reliability of the band and aid enterprises and service providers in delivering business-critical outcomes.

"This advancement in regulation propels the value of CBRS spectrum to new heights, fostering innovation across the board," stated Stephen Rayment, President of the OnGo Alliance. "CBRS continues to demonstrate its ability to revolutionize connectivity, serving as a pivotal enabler for diverse business use cases and expanding the horizons of wireless access."

The OnGo Alliance further solidifies its commitment to seamless coexistence among General Authorized Access (GAA) networks through the introduction of its collaborative GAA Coexistence framework. This innovative set of specifications and practices, designed and approved by the Alliance, facilitates the reduction of interference between GAA networks by applying a GAA frequency plan within an area agreed upon by users and associated SAS admins.

As CBRS technology gains traction, its adoption growth becomes undeniable. More than 350,000 CBSDs are in active operation, accompanied by over 650 FCC-authorized end-client devices and a vast network of over 1,000 operators. The Alliance confidently foresees a trajectory of accelerated growth as CBRS technology matures. Enterprises are increasingly harnessing CBRS to establish private networks leveraging both 4G LTE and 5G technologies, serving an ever-expanding range of verticals and use cases. Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) are using CBRS Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to deliver broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas, helping to close the digital divide.

Additionally, state broadband departments are aligning with the transformative potential of CBRS, as showcased by its inclusion in the $42.5 billion allocation from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

This momentum will be highlighted in force at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, where members of the Alliance will showcase CBRS solutions and devices at the OnGo Alliance Pavilion.

For more information on this FCC Public Notice and CBRS advancements, please refer to the official source here.

About OnGo Alliance:

The OnGo Alliance is an industry consortium that promotes developing, commercializing, and adopting LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and evangelizes shared spectrum globally. Formerly the CBRS Alliance, this 140+ member group accelerates the buildout of effective and efficient CBRS networks using 4G and 5G solutions. There are over 350,000 CBRS Access Points across the U.S. currently broadcasting wireless signals on the CBRS spectrum via private and fixed wireless networks, spanning various sectors, including enterprise IT, industrial IoT, smart cities, rural broadband, transportation, hospitality, retail, and real estate. The Alliance has also established a product certification program for OnGo equipment in the CBRS band, ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.

To learn more about the OnGo Alliance please visit http://www.ongoalliance.org

OnGo Alliance and the OnGo logo are trademarks of OnGo Alliance.

SOURCE OnGo Alliance

