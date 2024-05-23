The Op Games Launches MONOPOLY®: Grey's Anatomy Edition, Based on Popular Drama Series

On the Heels of the Series' Season 20 Finale, Fans Can Continue the Drama as They Race to Assemble the Best Team of Doctors in This Life-Saving Board Game Edition

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, today launched a brand-new official version of the world's most popular family board game – MONOPOLY®: Grey's Anatomy Edition. Under license by Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, this new game brings the longest-running primetime series in ABC history to the tabletop, giving fans another way to rejoice in the life-saving triumphs that Grey Sloan Memorial is known for.

In MONOPOLY®: Grey's Anatomy Edition, players will 'dance it out' and race to save lives as they assemble the ultimate team of surgeons. With iconic characters including Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber, and Meredith Grey to buy, sell, and trade, players will collect only the best surgical staff and start charging opponents a fee when they stop by for a "consultation." Fans will love the exclusive, custom gameboard featuring members of the Grey Sloan crew new and old, as well as the six collectible tokens representing classic series moments: a Ferry boat, Clipboard, First Aid Kit Bag, Scrub Top, Stethoscope, and Scalpel.

"As a TV series making ABC history, we couldn't think of a better show to bring to the tabletop after almost 20 years," said Dane Chapin, CEO at The Op. "Grey's Anatomy has been bringing generations together for decades, as long-time viewers and new binge-watchers dive into the world of surgery, and we can't wait to give them all a new way to spend time together in their favorite universe over MONOPOLY®: Grey's Anatomy Edition."

Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, MONOPOLY®: Grey's Anatomy Edition includes 28 Title (Deed) cards featuring prominent surgeons from the series, 32 Certifications (Houses), and 12 Specialties (Hotels). Community Chest and Chance cards have also been renamed to DANCE IT OUT and YOU'RE MY PERSON cards, respectively. Complete with custom Grey's Anatomy currency, the game makes for the ultimate experience fans deserve after almost 20 years of dedication.

MONOPOLY®: Grey's Anatomy Edition (MSRP: $44.99) is available now on The Op Games' website. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected] .

About MONOPOLY

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 89 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About The Op Games (Formerly known as Usaopoly)

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, DICE THRONE, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

