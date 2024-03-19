The Op Games Launches New Version of MONOPOLY®: The Beatles Edition

To Celebrate the Band's 60th Anniversary of Their Arrival in America, Fans Can Immerse Themselves in The Beatles' Most Transformative Music Moments With This New, Custom Board Game

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Op Games , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, today launched a revamped version of a classic board game to commemorate the most influential band of all time with MONOPOLY®: The Beatles Edition. Under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro, the new game brings one of the world's largest pioneers of the music industry back to the tabletop to celebrate 60 years since the band first landed in the United States. The Deal was brokered by Bravado International, The Beatles' North American licensing agent.

With psychedelic twists on classic MONOPOLY components, fans can relive the band’s revolutionary past as they buy, sell, and trade a decade's worth of music and moments that defined an era.

With psychedelic twists on classic MONOPOLY components, fans can relive the band's revolutionary past as they buy, sell, and trade a decade's worth of music and moments that defined an era. Collect iconic albums that set the sixties on fire - from A Hard Day's Night and Revolver, to Sgt Pepper's Lonely Heart's Club Band and Yellow Submarine - while enjoying the customized artwork that represents historical band moments, including their first concert in the US and their sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl. MONOPOLY's iconic Community Chest and Chance Cards have also been transformed into "Beatlemania" and "The Fab Four" cards respectively, testing players on how well they know the music that transcended generations.

"The Beatles are a household name, well-known by fans of all ages, even six decades later," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "Being able to merge the most influential band of all time with one of the world's favorite family games in the new edition of MONOPOLY®: The Beatles is such a privilege, and aligns perfectly with our goal at The Op Games to create games that can span generations and bring fun for the whole family."

Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, MONOPOLY®: The Beatles Edition features six custom collectible tokens representing timeless Beatles hits, including Here Comes the Sun, Rocky Racoon, Strawberry Fields Forever, and Maxwell's Silver Hammer. "Listening Parties" take the place of the game's traditional "Houses," with "Concerts" as the classic "Hotels", all paid for with the game's custom Beatles money.

"We're excited to be able to partner with The Op Games to bring The Beatles Monopoly game to the marketplace and into the hands of both new and old fans," said Joe Marziotto, VP of Licensing at Bravado.

MONOPOLY®: The Beatles Edition (MSRP: $44.99) is available now on The Op Games' website. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches. For official images and other game assets, contact [email protected].

