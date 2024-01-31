The OPEN Unicorn™ Index Fund Now Available for Investment on Templum One

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), the operating system for private markets and alternative assets™ announced today that investors can now access the OPEN Unicorn™ Index Fund, from OpenVC, Inc. (OPEN) on Templum One, Templum's private market and alternative asset ecosystem solution.

Through Templum One, OPEN can access a diverse pool of investors and investors can access a market capitalization-weighted index of the top 50 private, US-domiciled, VC-backed companies. Ultimately Templum One accelerates the general adoption of alternative assets and private securities as an investment class for a broad range of investors.

The OPEN Unicorn™ Index Fund offers investors access to a basket of some of the most innovative and sought-after private companies, such as SpaceX, Stripe, Epic Games, and more. As an index-replicating fund, the structure is low fee, with only a 2% management fee and no performance fee and is more diversified than most traditional growth funds.

"We are thrilled to offer the OPEN Unicorn™ Index Fund on Templum One," said Christopher Pallotta, Founder and CEO of Templum. "Our strength at Templum lies in our consistent ability to offer a diverse range of investment opportunities across a broad spectrum of investors. This strategy empowers issuers and significantly bolsters their capital-raising strategies, especially in the complex investment landscape we face today."

About Templum

Templum is the operating system for private markets and alternative assets and is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance, secondary trading, alternative data and Templum One, our private markets and alternative assets ecosystem solution. Templum's combined solutions improve efficiency and access in private markets by enabling seamless, electronic workflows for alternative investments and standardized infrastructure to support operations, rather than the fragmented manual processes currently used in private markets. We unify private market infrastructure, investment opportunities and investor capital, into a single solution for private securities and alternative assets.

Templum Markets LLC. A wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com .

About OPEN

OPEN is a fund manager backed by the New York Stock Exchange focused on launching high-performing, diversified, low-fee fund products in private markets. OPEN aims to meet the long-overlooked needs of both institutional and retail investors – lower fees, enhanced liquidity, and better diversification across the asset lifecycle.

The Unicorn™ Index Fund is a secondaries fund that will hold a representative sample of the 50 largest US VC-backed private companies.For more information, please visit https://openvc.com/

SOURCE Templum Inc.