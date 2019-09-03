The Original Luxury Crossover: 2020 Lexus RX and RXL Deliver Connectivity, Advanced Safety Standard

New for 2020, the RX line is the first to receive Android Auto integration, in addition to in-car connected technology applications from Apple CarPlay ® and Amazon Alexa. Guests can seamlessly interact with their smart device of choice through familiar on-screen apps on the optional 12.3-inch touchscreen or standard 8-inch touchscreen in all 2020 RX, RXh, RXL, and RXhL models.

"The best-selling Lexus RX continues to be a focus for the brand's innovation and a lasting favorite of our guests. The new 2020 model builds on the guest satisfaction and refinement this groundbreaking luxury crossover has carried since its introduction more than 20 years ago," said David Christ, Lexus group vice president and general manager.

Reinvigorated and Refined

Starting with the signature grille, a symbol of the Lexus brand and distinctive "face" of the vehicle, the designers created an elaborate look based on an L-motif. Each individual block has a different shape and angle to create a varying form that balances a strong yet elegant image. The hand-drawn angles of the grille surround are also echoed at each corner of the bumper to smooth the visual flow.

The luxury crossover receives several changes designed to enhance the driving dynamics across the lineup. Both the front and rear stabilizer bars are now hollow to reduce weight, yet their thicker diameters and reinforced bushings help reduce body roll and improve steering response. The shock absorbers have been re-tuned to work with the stiffer roll bars, while upgraded dampers feature a new friction control device that helps to control high frequency vibrations for a smoother ride.

To further refine the 2020 Lexus RX and RXL responsiveness, a stiffer suspension design reduces the noise and vibration from the road. On turns, the added active corner braking will help prevent understeering by braking the inner wheel and providing more stability to the vehicle handling. Additional rigidity was achieved through additional spot welds and adhesive.

Technology at the Speed of Life

The Lexus Multimedia System touchscreen has been moved nearly 5.5 inches closer to the driver and offers control of both audio and climate systems, in addition to providing a view of what's behind the vehicle via the backup camera. Guests will have the option to choose between the standard 8-inch display and available 12.3-inch high-resolution, split-screen multimedia display.

With two additional USB ports (6 total), new designated cell phone storage and smartphone integration, the new 2020 Lexus RX helps guests keep up with their fast-paced lives and stay connected on the go. In addition, the new Lexus App allows guests to do everything from starting their vehicle remotely with a smartphone, to contacting dealers for a service appointment, and much more. With an active subscription, the Lexus App dashboard provides a personalized view of convenient vehicle and connected service information, including the Vehicle Health Report, scheduled maintenance and vehicle health alerts. Guests also can manage their subscriptions right from the palm of their hand.

Dynamic Voice Command (DVC) is featured on 2020 Lexus RX crossovers with the available 12.3-inch multimedia system. The voice-recognition system can recognize millions more phrases than conventional Lexus systems. DVC offers greater accuracy, seamless address entry and expanded Points of Interest searches.

Always Connected Through Device of Choice

Through the touch of a button or synced voice command, the 2020 Lexus RX and RXL multimedia system will respond with suggested restaurants for dinner or vehicle service reminders. Guests can stay connected through the premium suite of connected technology functions, including the 3-year Lexus Enform Remote trial to remotely start the engine using select smart devices.

With Android Auto™, drivers can seamlessly access and use their phone on the RX's touchscreen display. With larger touch targets, a simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions through Google Assistant®, it's designed to minimize distraction, so you can stay focused on the road. Once connected, guests will enjoy music from apps such as Spotify® and Pandora®, or send messages through commonly used apps like WhatsApp®. The interface also allows them to navigate with Google Maps™. With the Google Assistant® in Android Auto™, drivers can use their voice to get things done quickly and easily for a smooth, and enjoyable driving experience. Tailored information is provided based on calendar, device usage, activity and habits.

For Apple CarPlay® integration, guests can use their iPhone® through the Lexus RX's touchscreen display. When their iPhone is connected, commands for driving directions, phone calls, and sending and receiving messages via Siri® are enabled. They can also gain access to favorite apps like Apple Music®, Apple Maps, podcasts and audiobooks, as well as third party apps like Waze™ or Spotify®.

Through in-car integrations with voice services like Amazon Alexa, guests can access their preferred service and play music, check the news, control smart home devices and more. With the addition of a new designated space to store smartphones near the front of the center console, guests can better utilize space to secure their personal items and still engage with the Lexus Multimedia System.

Advanced Safety for Peace of Mind

In addition to the 3-year Lexus Enform Safety Connect and 10-year Enform Service Connect included with the vehicle, the suite of standard advanced safety features in the 2020 Lexus RX adds Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 as standard equipment. This adds daytime bicyclist detection and low-light pedestrian detection along with Road Sign Assist (RSA) and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) to further expand the scenarios in which the RX is designed to help provide additional safety to the driver and passengers.

Daytime bicyclist detection is part of an enhanced Pre-Collision System (PCS). Previously designed to detect a preceding vehicle or pedestrian, the Pre-Collision System now has the potential to detect a preceding bicyclist as well. The PCS has also been enhanced to help detect a preceding pedestrian in certain low-light situations by increasing the camera's sensitivity and dynamic range.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) displays certain road sign information in the instrument panel, while the Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) system is designed to detect visible lane markings to determine lane position and place the vehicle in the center of the lane when working in conjunction with the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. If road markings are not detected, LTA is also capable, in certain conditions, of following the car ahead of it.

F SPORT Options for Style and Handling

The 2020 RX 350 F SPORT has been split into a F SPORT appearance package and a Performance package. Both F SPORT packages include unique steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum pedals, bumpers, grille, badges, front seats, meter, aluminum ornamentation and 20" wheels. Front and rear performance dampers, power folding EC mirrors with memory, LED ambient illumination, stainless steel rear door garnish, steering memory with seat memory call, and scuff plates are also included. The new F SPORT base Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price ("MSRP") starts at $47,950.

The optional Performance Package includes the base F SPORT appearance package and adds Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), based on the Lexus LC500. Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) is added on RX 350 (standard on hybrid). Sound generator, Electric Power Steering (EPS) sport steering, moonroof and heated/ventilated seats are also included in the F SPORT Performance Package. The 2020 RX F SPORT with Performance package MSRP starts at $50,350.

Hybrids Bring the Best of Both Worlds

Lexus introduced the world's first luxury hybrid vehicle -- a gas/electric version of the RX luxury-utility vehicle -- more than a decade ago. The RX 450h and RX 450hL continue to serve as powerful reminders of the brand's hybrid leadership, with 308 combined system horsepower for powerful performance and impressive EPA-estimated 30 combined MPG for RXh and an EPA estimated 29 combined MPG on RXhL.

The Lexus Hybrid Drive system pairs the D4-S fuel injection 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators for strong acceleration and passing performance. Instead of transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels, the all-weather drive system employs a second, independent electric motor to drive the rear wheels, when needed, to help maintain optimal traction.

Refined Color Palette and Options

In 2020, the RX family will continue to offer guests refined color and trim options to customize their luxury crossover to their discerning taste. Based on guest feedback, the NuLuxe® option has been expanded across all trim levels from base to Premium grade vehicles across the RX and RXL lineup. For F SPORT models, Circuit Red color has been added, and Birch color interior has been added for non-F SPORT models. New matte and open pore wood ornamentation also allows for a touch of the Lexus signature craftsmanship to shine on the 2020 RXL.

On the outside, the color palette has been expanded to include two new exterior colors, Moonbeam Beige Metallic and Nori Green Pearl, a popular exterior color first used on the all-new Lexus UX. To further distinguish the exterior of the RX, two new wheel designs are being introduced: an 18-inch wheel design and a 20-inch wheel design in the Luxury grade.

Both the 2020 RX and RXL have started production and will be available at dealers soon. The 2020 RX 350 MSRP starts at $44,150 and the 2020 RX 350L MSRP will be $47,300, not including delivery, processing and handling fees.

