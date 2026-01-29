Toyota Celebrates Team Toyota Winter Athletes and Athlete Ambassadors as They Prepare to Compete at the Highest Level of International Sport

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota proudly recognizes its Team Toyota Winter Olympic and Paralympic athletes and Toyota U.S. Ski & Snowboard athlete ambassadors for their dedication, performance and commitment to excellence as they continue their competitive journeys.

"Toyota is proud to support our Team Toyota athletes and U.S. Ski & Snowboard athlete ambassadors in meaningful ways, both in competition and in their everyday lives," said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America. "Over the years, these world-class athletes have faced setbacks and achievements – large and small. We celebrate them for their drive and determination, and are honored to be a part of their journey."

Toyota continues to support athletes through long-standing national governing body partnerships, including U.S. Ski & Snowboard with the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix series, USA Track & Field through Toyota-branded championship events, and USA Swimming via entitlement events such as the Toyota National Championships and Toyota U.S. Open.

In addition to its National Governing Body (NGB) partnerships, since 2017, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) has partnered with U.S. Para athletes to apply performance engineering and technology to training and competition, including working with Team Toyota Para alpine skier Andrew Kurka on a custom sit-ski that he debuted at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. TRD has also collaborated with Team Toyota multi-sport Para athlete Oksana Masters on equipment innovation, including performance-driven wheelchair glove design and the development of a custom mono Nordic ski she is competing on this winter.

Team Toyota Winter Olympic and Paralympic Athletes

Jessie Diggins (Cross-Country Skiing; Team Toyota Athlete since 2021; Drives a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid) is a four-time U.S. Olympian, three-time Olympic medalist — including gold at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 — multi-time World Championship medalist and overall World Cup Champion, making her the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history. Diggins' book " Brave Enough " takes readers through her journey to the top of cross-country skiing and, more importantly, her mental health journey as she found recovery from an eating disorder.

is a four-time U.S. Olympian, three-time Olympic medalist — including gold at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 — multi-time World Championship medalist and overall World Cup Champion, making her the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history. Diggins' book " " takes readers through her journey to the top of cross-country skiing and, more importantly, her mental health journey as she found recovery from an eating disorder. Red Gerard (Snowboard, Slopestyle and Big Air; Team Toyota Athlete since 2018; Drives a Toyota TUNDRA) is a two-time U.S. Olympian and Olympic gold medalist, and has multiple X Games and World Championship medals across slopestyle and big air. Worked with Copper Mountain to open "Red's Backyard," a park located adjacent to the mountain's halfpipe.

is a two-time U.S. Olympian and Olympic gold medalist, and has multiple X Games and World Championship medals across slopestyle and big air. Worked with Copper Mountain to open "Red's Backyard," a park located adjacent to the mountain's halfpipe. Erin Jackson (Speedskating, Long Track; Team Toyota Athlete since 2020; Drives a Toyota RAV4) is a two-time U.S. Olympian who won gold in the women's 500-meter at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, becoming the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic gold medal and the first American to win the event since 1994. Jackson continues to perform at the highest level, reaching the podium at multiple World Cup events this season and currently ranking third in the world in the 500-meter. She has qualified for both the 500-meter and 1000-meter events for Milan. Jackson still competes in inline skating off the ice, and she is a 47-time national champion and an 11-time World Championship medalist.

is a two-time U.S. Olympian who won gold in the women's 500-meter at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, becoming the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic gold medal and the first American to win the event since 1994. Jackson continues to perform at the highest level, reaching the podium at multiple World Cup events this season and currently ranking third in the world in the 500-meter. She has qualified for both the 500-meter and 1000-meter events for Milan. Jackson still competes in inline skating off the ice, and she is a 47-time national champion and an 11-time World Championship medalist. Andrew Kurka (Para Alpine Skiing; Team Toyota Athlete since 2020; Drives a Toyota TUNDRA) is a U.S. Paralympic champion and two-time Paralympic medalist with multiple World Championship medals. Kurka worked with Toyota Racing Development to design Toyota's first sit-ski, and then competed with it at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

is a U.S. Paralympic champion and two-time Paralympic medalist with multiple World Championship medals. Kurka worked with Toyota Racing Development to design Toyota's first sit-ski, and then competed with it at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Oksana Masters (Para-Nordic Skiing and Biathlon; Team Toyota Athlete since 2017; Drives a Toyota SIENNA that she named "Pickles") is a seven-time U.S. Paralympian who is the most decorated winter Paralympian with 19 medals. Masters has competed in both the winter and summer Games in Para-Nordic skiing, Para cycling and Para-rowing. Masters is an eight-time ESPY nominee, a Laureus Award winner and is engaged to U.S. Paralympian and World Champion Aaron Pike.

is a seven-time U.S. Paralympian who is the most decorated winter Paralympian with 19 medals. Masters has competed in both the winter and summer Games in Para-Nordic skiing, Para cycling and Para-rowing. Masters is an eight-time ESPY nominee, a Laureus Award winner and is engaged to U.S. Paralympian and World Champion Aaron Pike. Louie Vito (Snowboard Halfpipe; Team Toyota Athlete since 2011; Drives a Toyota TUNDRA) is a two-time Olympian who competed for the U.S. at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010 and as an Italian Olympian at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. A multi-time World Championship medalist and X Games champion, Vito has qualified to compete for the Italian national team in Milan. At age 37, he is set to become the oldest halfpipe snowboarder ever to compete at the Olympic Games.

Toyota U.S. Ski & Snowboard Athlete Ambassadors

Rosie Brennan (Cross-Country Skiing; Drives a Toyota RAV4) is a two-time U.S. Olympian, having competed at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Brennan was the first American to hold the overall World Cup leader's bib, the World Cup sprint leader's bib and the World Cup distance leader's bib simultaneously.

is a two-time U.S. Olympian, having competed at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Brennan was the first American to hold the overall World Cup leader's bib, the World Cup sprint leader's bib and the World Cup distance leader's bib simultaneously. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Alpine Skiing; Drives a Toyota GRAND HIGHLANDER) is a two-time U.S. Olympian who earned silver in the super-G at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, becoming the only U.S. alpine skiing medalist at the Beijing Games.

is a two-time U.S. Olympian who earned silver in the super-G at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, becoming the only U.S. alpine skiing medalist at the Beijing Games. Alex Ferreira (Freeski Halfpipe; Drives a Toyota TUNDRA) is a two-time U.S. Olympian who won a silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and bronze at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

is a two-time U.S. Olympian who won a silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and bronze at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Nick Goepper (Freeski Halfpipe; Drives a Toyota TUNDRA) is a three-time U.S. Olympian and Olympic medalist, having earned a medal at each Games he's competed in. Goepper's third-place finish at the Winter Olympic Games Sochi 2014 contributed to a historic U.S. podium sweep in men's slopestyle skiing.

is a three-time U.S. Olympian and Olympic medalist, having earned a medal at each Games he's competed in. Goepper's third-place finish at the Winter Olympic Games Sochi 2014 contributed to a historic U.S. podium sweep in men's slopestyle skiing. Jaelin Kauf (Freestyle Moguls; Drives a Toyota RAV4) is a two-time U.S. Olympian who earned a silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, continuing the excellence of U.S. women in moguls, who have won seven medals at the nine Winter Olympics in which the event has been contested.

is a two-time U.S. Olympian who earned a silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, continuing the excellence of U.S. women in moguls, who have won seven medals at the nine Winter Olympics in which the event has been contested. Bea Kim (Snowboard Halfpipe; Drives a Toyota LAND CRUISER) is an emerging talent in women's halfpipe snowboarding, posting a breakout 2023–24 season that included a second-place finish at Dew Tour in her first pro-level competition, followed by her first career World Cup podium in Laax, Switzerland. After missing much of her sophomore World Cup season due to injury, she returned to earn third place at the 2025 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain.

is an emerging talent in women's halfpipe snowboarding, posting a breakout 2023–24 season that included a second-place finish at Dew Tour in her first pro-level competition, followed by her first career World Cup podium in Laax, Switzerland. After missing much of her sophomore World Cup season due to injury, she returned to earn third place at the 2025 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain. Zachary Miller (Para Snowboarding; Drives a Toyota SUPRA) is a U.S. Paralympic snowboarder and two-time World Champion who competed in snowboard cross and banked slalom at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Miller has earned multiple World Championship medals and was named the 2023 ESPY Award Winner for Best Athlete with a Disability.

is a U.S. Paralympic snowboarder and two-time World Champion who competed in snowboard cross and banked slalom at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Miller has earned multiple World Championship medals and was named the 2023 ESPY Award Winner for Best Athlete with a Disability. Paula Moltzan (Alpine Skiing; Drives a Toyota TUNDRA) is a U.S. Olympian who competed in the slalom, giant slalom and the team parallel event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Moltzan went on to become a two-time world medalist, winning a world title in the parallel team event in 2023 and her first individual world medal, a bronze, in giant slalom in 2025.

is a U.S. Olympian who competed in the slalom, giant slalom and the team parallel event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Moltzan went on to become a two-time world medalist, winning a world title in the parallel team event in 2023 and her first individual world medal, a bronze, in giant slalom in 2025. Nick Page (Freestyle Moguls; Drives a Toyota RAV4) is a U.S. Olympian who competed at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Page earned his first World Cup win during the 2022-23 season in Ruka, Finland, becoming the first American male to win a moguls World Cup event in six years and ending the longest drought in American history.

is a U.S. Olympian who competed at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Page earned his first World Cup win during the 2022-23 season in Ruka, Finland, becoming the first American male to win a moguls World Cup event in six years and ending the longest drought in American history. River Radamus (Alpine Skiing; Drives a Toyota BZ4X) is a U.S. Olympian who competed in the giant slalom, super-G and team parallel at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and went on to be part of the team event that won gold at the 2023 World Championships event.

is a U.S. Olympian who competed in the giant slalom, super-G and team parallel at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and went on to be part of the team event that won gold at the 2023 World Championships event. Gus Schumacher (Cross-Country Skiing; Drives a Toyota TACOMA) is a U.S. Olympian who competed at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. In 2024, Schumacher won the 10 km freestyle at the FIS World Cup in Minneapolis, making him the youngest American to win a World Cup race and the first American man to do so in 11 years.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America