The Original PeachSkinSheets® Celebrates the Holidays in Style with PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes Star Studded Launch

Elevate the Everyday with PeachyMink Robes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets® transformed the Presidential Suite at the Beverly Wilshire into a decadent winter wonderland to celebrate the launch of this season's most coveted holiday must-have: the new PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes.

Stars like Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lindsay Price, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Katrina Bowden, and other influencers, trendsetters and tastemakers came together to revel in the unveiling of the hottest gift item of the season. Known for 'The Softest Sheets Ever', PeachSkinSheets now elevates everyone's favorite comfort apparel with super-soft faux fur robes boasting a soft jersey lining with ultra-plush ethical mink exterior. The robes are so elegant and well engineered that you can wear them at-home or as eye-catching outerwear.

Just in time for cozy season, the PeachyMink Robes are sure to surprise and delight everyone on your holiday list. With sizes ranging from S to 5XL, PeachyMink Robes come in black and white and make the perfect gift for everyone — from friends to sisters to step-dads. Pets and kids are known to steal them as well, so make it a family affair with the most luxurious loungewear for all.

These glamorous robes offer unparalleled comfort and craftsmanship, ensuring you are everyone's favorite Santa this holiday season.

Order your PeachyMink Robe now at www.peachskinsheets.com.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013.  We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties.  In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®! 

