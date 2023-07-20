The Original PeachSkinSheets® Launches Vibrant Caribbean Collection

'The Softest Sheets Ever' Transport You to the Tropics with Bold New Shades

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets® , the affordable, high quality, moisture wicking bedding brand known for keeping warm sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy, today announces the launch of their new Caribbean Collection . With eight bold new shades that evoke the vibrant, rich colors of the West Indies, you can now create your own tropical oasis in your bedroom.

Mix and match the new brights with PeachSkinSheets' best-selling neutrals for a pop of color, or create a playful Barbie-inspired bedscape worthy of the Malibu Dreamhouse. With sheets , oversized comforters , duvet cover sets , pillowcases and 32 total colors to choose from in the PeachSkinSheets line, the options are endless to create the eye-catching, individualized bedroom of your dreams.

"The Caribbean Collection was created to honor my late mother, Eva, who was born in the Dominican Republic," shares PeachSkinSheets CEO Karen Levine. "Her spirit and personality provided the inspiration for these intense, bright, expressive and happy colors. They truly celebrate Eva's electric energy, boldness, zest for life, and love of all things beautiful."

The gorgeous new colors include:

Bahama Blue - A rich, vibrant cerulean blue, similar to a royal or cobalt blue

Hot Coral - A vibrant, warm, orange-red true coral

Passion Pink - A vivid, shocking hot pink with warm undertones

Purple Orchid - A bright, warm, rich purple with pink undertones, a lighter magenta with beautiful intensity

Sunkissed Orange - A super bright electric orange with red undertones

Tiki Turquoise - A light, cool sea-green with blue undertones like Caribbean waters

Tropical Lime - A bold, intense green with underlying yellow tones

Zesty Lemon - A rich, lively yellow with gold undertones, bright bumble bee yellow

PeachSkinSheets have a brushed Peachskin finish and moisture wicking technology that helps regulate body temperature as you sleep. Continually rated "the softest sheets ever", PeachSkinSheets are also hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, lightweight and ideal for all seasons and sleepers. Starting at just $79 for a sheet set, PeachSkinSheets are an affordable luxury that everyone deserves.

Visit www.peachskinsheets.com to order now. Use code VACAYVIBES for 20% off the Caribbean Collection now through July 24.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

