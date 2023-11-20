The Original PeachSkinSheets® Unveils PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes During Holiday Event at Beverly Wilshire

Celebrity Studded Event Wraps Stars in Luxury with New Robes & Holiday Pampering

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets® made a huge splash in Los Angeles last week with the launch of its PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes .

PeachSkinSheets' Southern charm met Los Angeles luxury with a sparkly winter wonderland event hosted, curated and styled by Lifestyle Expert Anya Sarre of Styled By Anya Inc. at the iconic Beverly Wilshire. The presidential suite was transformed into a holiday dreamland with decadent pre-holiday pampering.

Tastemakers like Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lindsay Price, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Katrina Bowden and Jo De La Rosa were treated to a suite filled with the new PeachyMink Robes, experiencing the astounding quality firsthand. The brand that delivers the ''Softest Sheets Ever", PeachSkinSheets, makes hygge dreams come true with faux-fur robes with impeccably soft jersey lining that are chic enough to wear in public or while lounging.

Guests enjoyed fine jewelry by ARUNASHI that included stunning foil stamped leather jewelry cases. NULASTIN shared healthy hair, brow and lash solutions with A-list attendees while Touche Esthetics offered fluttery lash enhancements. Epicutis debuted its Lipid Body Treatment and treated guests to luxury facials with soothing, anti-inflammatory ingredients that left them glowing.

The party continued with makeup and hair touch ups by Ring My Belle along with restorative treatments by USCryotherapy Studio City .

Order your PeachyMink Robe now at www.peachskinsheets.com .

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

Based in Atlanta, Georgia,The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

