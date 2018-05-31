The Oster® Brand Introduces New DuraCeramic™ Air Fryer

"People are moving toward health-conscious lifestyles, and they're constantly looking for ways to enjoy some of those fried foods we all love with a lot less calories," said Tim Anderson, Director of Brand Development, Oster. "With the Oster DuraCeramic™ Air Fryer, you can make your fried favorites using 99.5 percent less oil* without sacrificing taste and texture."

The Oster DuraCeramic™ Air Fryer features a titanium-infused DuraCeramic™ coated pan that is eight times more durable than a regular non-stick surface. It won't scratch or flake, and it cooks 30 percent faster than ordinary non-stick surfaces. The air fryer also offers a large 2.75 lb capacity with dual heat source and heating elements above and below the bowl for even cooking. Additionally, a measuring spoon, drip tray and cool touch handle are included for convenience and safety when using the product.

The Oster DuraCeramic™ Air Fryer starts at $129.99. It's available nationwide both in-stores and online at select retailers including Target and Amazon as well as Oster.com.

*Compared to 4L deep fryers.

