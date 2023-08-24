The Overland Secures Long-Term Loan as Leasing Exceeds 95%

To consolidate the financial standing of this development, and in line with the project's original business plan, SKB has secured a long-term loan from an institutional lender. This milestone showcases SKB's strategic financial management and underscores confidence in the project's long-term success over the coming years.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our team overcame hurdles to ensure the timely and cost-efficient completion of The Overland. Remarkably, the project was delivered not only on schedule but also under budget, a testament to our unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency," said Todd Gooding, President of SKB.

In another sign pointing to the project's appeal, leasing activity has surpassed SKB's most optimistic projections since delivery of the second building late last year. The Overland now hovers above 96% leased, reflecting its exceptional appeal among residents seeking a unique blend of suburban comfort, on-site amenities and immediate access to the region's outdoor lifestyle.

"This is the culmination of a project that started in 2018 and represents a great team effort. It was a challenging project due to market conditions, but this long-term financing demonstrates that when the vision and numbers are well-thought and cautiously designed, you can deliver a successful product even in challenging times," said Karina Ramirez, Vice President of Development.

Committed to sustainability, The Overland achieved National Green Building Standard ("NGBS") Bronze Certification. The community features extensive air sealing and insulation, high efficiency appliances and fixtures, properly sized mechanical equipment, sustainable and regional materials, sustainable construction practices, increased occupant density per square feet of building footprint, and proximity of project to transportation and community resources.

For more information about this development please visit our website at www.livetheoverland.com

Media Contact:

Todd Gooding

President and Chief Investment Officer

503-552-3562

tgooding@skbcos.com

SOURCE SKB

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.