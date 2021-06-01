The Pacific Financial Group Named a Top Asset Management Firm

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management, has again been named a top asset management firm by the Puget Sound Business Journal. With total assets under management of $3.16 billion in 2020, TPFG ranked 12th on the list of 23 top Washington State based firms*, moving up one notch from last year. TPFG ranked 4th in total number of accounts with over 15,000.

An early pioneer and innovator in the group retirement space, The Pacific Financial Group has built a unique market leadership position in self-directed brokerage for 401k, 403b, and 457 accounts. Co-CEO Megan Meade is part of a trailblazing group of women who are leading some of the most successful asset management firms around the country. Not only do women-owned businesses fuel the economy with trillions of dollars in revenue and millions of jobs many have pivoted business strategies to accommodate their employees, which has proven to be vital for navigating the pandemic.