The Pacific Northwest Leader in Runway Fashion, The Bellevue Collection, Sets the Stage for Fall Apparel

Each year, thousands of individuals attend Fashion Week to take an inside look at fall trend reports, experience interactive styling sessions, receive beauty tips and more. Since the fall of 2006, The Bellevue Collection has given back nearly $1M to the community by donating 100 percent of Fashion Week ticket sales. And, this year is no exception as ticket sales from the Posh and Collective runway shows will go to The Bellevue Collection's non-profit partners, Bellevue LifeSpring and Ben's Fund .

"Fashion should not be intimidating. Each year, we strive to inspire our guests to find fashions that make them feel good and confident in their everyday lives," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. "We are proud to be the go-to shopping destination for customers looking to grow their wardrobes and stay on trend while raising funds for organizations in need."

Fashion Week is one of the Northwest's most sought after events for attendees looking to not only discover the latest fall fashion trends, but to shop and purchase the looks with more than 50 fashionable brands from The Bellevue Collection participating in this year's events. Additionally, The Bellevue Collection will offer a Fall Look Book showcasing their must-have seasonal ensembles so anyone can shop and curate their very own on trend and authentic looks.

The premier runway shows include:

Posh Party Trend Show ( Friday, Sept. 27 , 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue) – An evening of must-have runway trends from The Bellevue Collection's Fall 2019 Look Book. Hosted by Brooke Fox of MOViN 92.5, the party will feature a vivacious runway show, beauty touch ups, photo booth, swag bags and delicious hors d'oeuvres and drinks. Premier tickets are available for $125 and general admission tickets are $100 . All ticket sales will benefit Bellevue LifeSpring.

Beyond the runway shows, The Bellevue Collection will host free events open to the public, including:

Fall Fitness Event ( Sunday, Sept. 29 , 9 a.m. at Bellevue Square Center Court) – Join a fun morning of three free fitness classes in one: Yoga, Barefoot Bootcamp and Barre classes and see fashions from our athlesuire brands.

– Join a fun morning of three free fitness classes in one: Yoga, Barefoot Bootcamp and Barre classes and see fashions from our athlesuire brands. Style Consultations and Style Seminars ( Sept. 25 – 28 at Bellevue Square, Second Level) – Guests can restock their fall wardrobes and get their style wardrobe questions answered by Michael Bruce Image Consulting.

– Guests can restock their fall wardrobes and get their style wardrobe questions answered by Michael Bruce Image Consulting. POP-IN Styling Sessions ( Sept. 26 , 28 – 29 at participating stores) – Michael Bruce Image Consulting will also assist shoppers in store with their style wardrobe questions.

For more details and to purchase tickets visit www.fashionweekbellevue.com or follow The Bellevue Collection on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

