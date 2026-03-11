The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Esteemed Honorees for The 2026 Paley Honors Spring Gala: Global Media Icon & Visionary Leader Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Innovative Executive & Creator Economy Trailblazer Robert Kyncl, and the 50th Anniversary of the Groundbreaking Television Series Charlie's Angels with Stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd

The Illustrious Event Benefits Paley's Acclaimed Educational Programs and Preservation Initiatives within The Paley Archive, the World's Largest Publicly Accessible Collection of Television & Radio Programs

The Highly Anticipated Celebration Will Take Place at the Plaza in New York on Thursday, May 14

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the esteemed list of honorees for the 2026 Paley Honors Spring Gala. The annual New York celebration will pay tribute to global media icon and visionary leader Arnaud de Puyfontaine, innovative executive and creator economy trailblazer Robert Kyncl, and the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking television series Charlie's Angels with stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. This exceptional group will each receive the Paley Center's highest honor, The Paley Honors Award at the Plaza on Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 pm.

"The Paley Honors celebrates the visionaries whose leadership, creativity, and transformative ideas have left an indelible mark on our culture," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. "We are proud to recognize Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Robert Kyncl, and the 50th anniversary of Charlie's Angels with Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd, and we look forward to what promises to be an unforgettable and inspiring evening."

This momentous celebration will take place during Paley's 50th Anniversary year, which kicked off in November with the grand reopening of the newly renovated, state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces in The Paley Museum. A New York City institution, The Paley Museum continues to serve as a vibrant cultural hub and a welcoming gathering place for both New Yorkers and visitors from around the world. The proceeds from The Paley Honors help support the Museum's acclaimed educational programs, and continued preservation initiatives within the Paley Archive. Often referred to as a national treasure, the Paley Archive is the world's largest publicly accessible collection of television and radio programs featuring more than 160,000 titles.

The Spring 2026 Paley Honors honorees each have a stellar list of accomplishments including:

Arnaud de Puyfontaine is a revered global business leader who has built a distinguished international career in the media world. Following leadership roles at Le Figaro, he served as CEO of Emap Group then CEO and Chairman of Editions Mondadori France. In 2009, he joined Hearst, serving as CEO of its UK subsidiary and EVP of Hearst Magazines International. Since June 2014, he has been Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Vivendi.

In addition to his executive role, he serves as Chair of the Board for Havas N.V. and Gameloft SE, and holds board seats at Louis Hachette Group, Canal+, and Lagardère SA.

He is a Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur, Chevalier de l'ordre national du Mérite, and Chevalier des Arts et Lettres. Internationally, he has been awarded the OBE (Officer of the British Empire) and the OMRI (Commandatore nel Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana).

Robert Kyncl is a renowned entrepreneurial leader and creator economy pioneer. As CEO of Warner Music Group, he leads the company's global operations, having joined in 2023 following a twelve-year tenure as Chief Business Officer at YouTube. There, he played a central role in defining the company's strategy and cultural impact, overseeing creative partnerships and the build-out of subscription services like YouTube Music and YouTube TV.

Previously, Kyncl spent seven years at Netflix, where he spearheaded the pivot from DVD-by-mail to streaming video, helping deliver the service's 2007 debut. He began his career at talent agency, J. Michael Bloom, and then worked for HBO International, before joining a kids entertainment start-up, ALFY.

A sought-after speaker on cultural trends, Kyncl is the co-author of Streampunks and co-founder of the Kyncl Family Foundation, which provides financial assistance to students from underrepresented communities pursuing STEM degrees.

Charlie's Angels ignited a global cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 1976, forever redefining the role of women in prime-time entertainment. As a landmark moment in television history, the series broke the mold by placing three formidable private investigators at the center of their own high-stakes narratives. This shift challenged industry norms and empowered generations of viewers.

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary milestone, Paley is honored to celebrate the performances of legendary stars Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd. Their unforgettable performances brought intelligence, grace, and grit to the screen, cementing the show's status as a bona fide classic. Paley celebrates these three extraordinary stars for their pioneering contributions to the media landscape and their enduring impact on television.

"The Paley Center has played an unparalleled role in celebrating the history of media and sparking vital conversations about its impact on culture and society. Having led Vivendi through the transformation that brought Canal+, Havas, and Lagardère to their current development, I am more convinced than ever of the responsibility we carry — and it is a true honor to be recognized by an institution that so powerfully embodies it," said Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

"The Paley Center has spent five decades celebrating the power of human expression, alongside the technology that carries it to every corner of the world. It's a privilege to receive this honor and I'm proud to support the important work this organization does for the media industry, fostering the dialogue we need to have as leaders to navigate the challenges of the digital age," said Robert Kyncl.

The spectacular evening will spotlight the contributions of each honoree with video highlights chronicling landmark achievements in their respective industries as well as heartfelt tributes from esteemed colleagues and other respected media figures during a seated dinner.

