The Paley Center for Media Announces its Second Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: A Salute To Hispanic Achievements in Television

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will present its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, A Salute to Hispanic Achievements in Television. Starting Wednesday, September 15, the virtual month-long experience will highlight the creative contributions of legendary icons, influential programs, and extraordinary moments that have shaped Hispanic representation in our culture. Through A-list events featuring leading voices in media and society, the Paley Center will shine a spotlight on the legacy and lasting impact of a variety of prominent Hispanic figures throughout the history of television. The celebration will provide a dynamic, interactive virtual experience on paleycenter.org with videos highlighting important milestones and key figures in drama, comedy, news/talk/documentary, sports, and music/variety; trivia games; an educational guide with viewing recommendations; and engaging family programs and activities.

The Paley Center's annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration begins with a conversation among some of the most accomplished and influential figures in media today with Paley Front Row presented by Citi: Salute to Hispanic Achievements in Television. Featuring Tom Llamas, NBC News Senior National Correspondent and NBC News NOW Anchor; Jessica Mendoza, ESPN Baseball and Softball Analyst; Wilmer Valderrama, Actor, Producer, and Activist; and moderator Marcela Isaza, Entertainment TV Reporter for the Associated Press. This event will pay tribute to Hispanic achievements in television across multiple genres. Panelists will discuss their own journeys, and explore the bright future ahead. This program releases on the Paley YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 15 at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT.

The exciting schedule of programming continues with PaleyImpact: The Growing Influence of Hispanic Voices in Journalism. Leading Hispanic TV journalists discuss the importance of providing a platform for comprehensive coverage and diverse perspectives on the issues that matter most to the Hispanic community.

Featuring Ilia Calderón, Anchor, Univision News; José Díaz-Balart, Anchor, Noticias Telemundo / NBC Nightly News Saturday; Omar Jimenez, Correspondent, CNN; María Elena Salinas, Independent Journalist and Producer; and Cecilia Vega, Chief White House Correspondent and Anchor, ABC News; and moderator Maria Hinojosa, Founder of Futuro Media. This event releases on the Paley YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 15 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

Other programs taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month include:

Paley Center Hispanic Heritage Month: Malverde: El Santo Patrón ( Wednesday, September 22 at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT )

Join the cast and creative team of Telemundo's upcoming dramatic series Malverde: El Santo Patrón . They discuss how they recreated the Mexico of the late 1800s and early 1900s, bringing to life the story of the legendary Mexican bandit Jesús Malverde, played by Pedro Fernández .



Join the music icon, Grammy winner, and entertainment legend Gloria Estefan ; her influential niece, Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host Lili Estefan ; and her daughter, rising musician Emily Estefan gather to discuss the upcoming new episodes of their acclaimed Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk: The Estefans . They also share their thoughts on the importance of authentic portrayals of Hispanic women in our culture, as well as the need for diverse women's voices in all aspects of media.

This program is made possible by the generous support from John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf .



Join stars Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli , along with showrunner Rosy Ocampo , in conversation about the highly anticipated return of Televisa and Univision's critically acclaimed telenovela Vencer El Pasado. In this powerful conversation, real-life couple and onscreen co-stars Boyer and Rulli discuss how the show addresses important themes of social media and women in power. Additionally, producer Ocampo describes the ongoing challenges of creating premium content amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Paley Center for Media is proud to honor and celebrate the many influential icons, critically acclaimed programs, and resounding success of the Hispanic community in television and across our culture," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are grateful to Verizon, our Official Hispanic Heritage Month sponsor, and Citi, the Presenting Sponsor of our Paley Front Row programs, for their generous support of our programs that shine a light on the importance of diverse voices in media."

"As a proud member of the Hispanic community, I am grateful to the Paley Center for shining a light on the remarkable achievements of so many talented Hispanic individuals. What a privilege it is to be able to take a leading role in these discussions," said Gloria Estefan, Music Icon, Grammy Winner, and Host of Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

"There are so many iconic moments highlighting the depth and breadth of talent within the Hispanic community," said María Elena Salinas, Award-winning Journalist and Author. "It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the rich diversity and contributions of Hispanics in television and journalism during The Paley Center for Media's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration."

"It's an exciting time for the community, and I am extremely proud of my heritage so it's an honor to be included in these important conversations," said Wilmer Valderrama, Actor, Producer, and Activist. "Paley Center's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is a great way to show how the community has made such a profound impact on television and media."

The Paley Center is grateful to Citi and Verizon and the following individuals and organizations for their ongoing support: Amazon, AMC Networks Entertainment Group, Apple, Inc., Banijay and Endemol Shine Holdings, Berlanti Productions, BET, CAA, CBS Entertainment Group, Condé Nast Entertainment, Deloitte LLP, Deutsch LA, End of Episode Productions, EPIX/MGM, Facebook, FOX Entertainment, Fremantle, FTI Consulting Inc., FX Networks & FX Productions, GroupM North America, HBO/HBO Max, Hearst, Isaac Lee - Exile Content, Lionsgate Television Group, MACRO, Mary Parent, Matt Johnson, MediaLink, MSGCI, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Netflix, Nielsen, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, Phillip Sun - M88, PwC, Robert Greenblatt, Showtime Networks & CBS, Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Lippin Group, The Walt Disney Company, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Tyler Perry Studios, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Warner Bros. Television Group, WME, World Surf League, and YouTube.

