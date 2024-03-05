THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HEARST HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

The Enriching New Annual Internship Program is Part of the Paley Center's Proud History and Ongoing Commitment to Provide the Next Generation of Media Leaders with Education and Mentorship for Careers in Media and Entertainment

The Hearst High School Media Internship Program Is Made Possible by a Generous Endowment Grant from Hearst Foundations

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media proudly announces the creation of a new annual summer internship program, The Hearst High School Media Internship. This five-week, paid summer internship program for rising junior and senior high-school students will offer an unmatched learning experience for students who are interested in pursuing careers in media and entertainment. This prestigious, annual internship program will serve as a mark of distinction and is made possible by a generous endowment grant from Hearst Foundations.

"We are honored and incredibly grateful to receive this most generous endowment grant from Hearst Foundations." said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "With a new class of interns each year, The Hearst High School Media Internship will serve as a pipeline for diverse talent from all backgrounds and will offer an unrivaled, best-in-class learning experience that sets these deserving students on a path of success."

"The Paley Center for Media has a long-standing history of providing the next generation of leaders the experience and strong foundation needed for future success within the media and entertainment industries," said Donna Lagani, VP Eastern, Director, Hearst foundations. "We're proud to partner with the Paley Center as part of our continued commitment to support organizations who provide access to high-quality education programs such as this."

Starting this summer, The Hearst High School Media Internship will create access and opportunity for fifteen talented and deserving students each year, and serve as a pipeline for developing diverse talent from all backgrounds, inspiring the next generation of media industry professionals. Through three pillars, students will gain invaluable insights and experience including:

Media Literacy and Digital Learning – Through a comprehensive curriculum, developed by Paley's respected education and curatorial teams and using the renowned Paley Archive and its unmatched collection of television programming, students will gain an understanding of media and its powerful shaping influence on culture, as well as learn skills needed to succeed in a 21 st century digital world.

– Through a comprehensive curriculum, developed by Paley's respected education and curatorial teams and using the renowned Paley Archive and its unmatched collection of television programming, students will gain an understanding of media and its powerful shaping influence on culture, as well as learn skills needed to succeed in a 21 century digital world. Media Career Development - Students will meet with high-profile guest speakers and participate in informative Q&A sessions that educate the students about various careers in media and help them to understand the college and career paths necessary for success. Students will also participate in site visits to production sets, newsrooms, TV studios, podcast studios, recording studios, game design studios, control rooms, edit bays, as well as gain skills in public speaking, production research, script and column writing, and editing and audio production.

- Students will meet with high-profile guest speakers and participate in informative Q&A sessions that educate the students about various careers in media and help them to understand the college and career paths necessary for success. Students will also participate in site visits to production sets, newsrooms, TV studios, podcast studios, recording studios, game design studios, control rooms, edit bays, as well as gain skills in public speaking, production research, script and column writing, and editing and audio production. Mentorship – Each intern will receive personal guidance from college students participating in the Paley Center's college internship program as well as from Paley executives. Most importantly, after completing the program, students will join The Paley Alumni Association, a thriving alumni community that offers ongoing engagement and support as students navigate their careers. Through the Paley Alumni Association, students will continue to receive expert advice and counsel, access to special networking opportunities and events, and make lifelong connections within the media industry.

Applicants must be rising junior or senior high school students. The selection is highly competitive and is based on a combination of criteria including evidence of exemplary academic achievement and exceptional leadership skills. The application process will open on March 5, 2024 for the inaugural program, which will start on July 1, 2024. Detailed information on the process and timing is available at Paley Education.

To learn more about the Paley Center's internship programs and its many education initiatives, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org.

