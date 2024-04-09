THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PARTNERS WITH NIELSEN TO PRESENT CONVERSATIONS WITH THE INTREPID LEADERS WHO ARE TRANSFORMING THE MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT, AND TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPES

Nielsen to Sponsor the Paley Media Council's Acclaimed Paley Next Big Thing Series

The First Event in the Series Will Feature a Conversation with Neal Mohan, the Innovative CEO of YouTube, and Will Take Place at The Paley Museum on Thursday, May 16

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces a new partnership with Nielsen highlighting the informative conversations that are a signature of the Paley Media Council's acclaimed Paley Next Big Thing series. Under this new partnership, Nielsen will have the distinction of serving as sponsor for a series of high-powered conversations featuring the influential leaders who are reshaping the way we do business.

The first conversation in this new partnership will take place at The Paley Museum on Thursday, May 16 and will feature YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, who after just one year as CEO steered YouTube to be a top streaming platform in the U.S. Mr. Mohan will discuss how YouTube continues to excel with viewers and how the dynamic streaming platform plans to stay on top.

"As an esteemed leader in technology we are thrilled to welcome Nielsen as a distinguished partner of our Paley Media Council Programs," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are grateful for their tremendous support and look forward to hosting the highly anticipated first event in this compelling Paley Next Big Thing series with visionary YouTube CEO Neal Mohan."

"The Paley Center has long been an ally to Nielsen in powering a better media future for all people," said Karthik Rao, CEO, Nielsen. "We're honored to embark with the Paley Center on these important conversations to drive meaningful measurement evolution and innovation throughout the industry."

Paley Next Big Thing features conversations that highlight the latest trends, the newest entrants, and the disruptors in the media, entertainment, and technology spaces. Some of these exclusive, cutting-edge conversations have explored topics such as the worldwide impact of AI, the major breakthroughs in technology, and the most exciting and transformative trends across advertising, media, and more.

The Paley Media Council is an exclusive membership community that has unmatched convening power and offers unequaled access to top media industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders through its esteemed membership community and respected programs. To learn more about the Paley Media Council, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media