The Paley Center For Media Presents Programs From The First Virtual PaleyFest LA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media is proud to announce that PaleyFest LA, the country's premier television festival, is virtual for the first time and will be available for view today starting at 9:00 am EST on the Paley Center's YouTube channel. These programs are free to view and sponsored by Citi.

The Virtual PaleyFest LA selections include: Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, YouTube's Justin Bieber: Seasons, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, Pop TV's One Day at a Time, Starz's Outlander, Netflix's Ozark, and Netflix's Queer Eye.

Additionally, Citi cardmembers and Paley Center Members can view an exclusive conversation with the cast and creative team from Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, as they reflect on their sixth and final season.

"We're so pleased to present PaleyFest LA virtually for the first time through our Paley YouTube channel," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Television fans can enjoy this binge worthy lineup of programs featuring the television shows they've come to love all from the comfort of home."

PaleyFest supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the Paley Impact series which features programs centered around today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

Virtual PaleyFest LA Lineup:

Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton's Heartstrings :

Dolly Parton, Executive Producer, Sam Haskell, Executive Producer, Kathleen Turner (Miss Mary Shaw), and Ginnifer Goodwin (Genevieve Carson)

Moderated by Jim Halterman, West Coast Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine/TV Insider

Justin Bieber: Seasons :

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, Director, Scooter Braun, Executive Producer, Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good, and Alex Piper

Moderated by Shirley Halperin, Variety

Late Night with Seth Meyers :

Seth Meyers, Host, Mike Shoemaker, Producer, Alex Baze, Head Writer & Producer, Sal Gentile, Supervising Producer & Closer Look Supervising Writer, Amber Ruffin, Writer, and Jenny Hagel, Writer

Moderated by Meredith Blake, Los Angeles Times

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel :

Amy Sherman Palladino, Creator & Executive Producer, Daniel Palladino, Executive Producer, Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam "Midge" Maisel), Alex Borstein (Susie Myerson), Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman), Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman), Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel), Kevin Pollak (Moishe Maisel), Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel), Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon), Luke Kirby (Lenny Bruce), LeRoy McClain (Shy Baldwin), Stephanie Hsu, (Mei), and Sterling K. Brown (Reggie)

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, West Coast Editor, Glamour

Mrs. America :

Cate Blanchett (Phyllis Schlafly), Executive Producer, Rose Byrne (Gloria Steinem), Uzo Aduba (Shirley Chisholm), Sarah Paulson (Alice Macray), Margo Martindale (Bella Abzug), Ari Graynor (Brenda Feigen-Fasteau), John Slattery (Fred Schlafly), Dahvi Waller, Creator, Executive Producer, Showrunner, & Writer, Stacey Sher, Executive Producer, Ryan Fleck, Executive Producer & Director, and Coco Francini, Executive Producer

Moderated by Martha Raddatz, ABC News' Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

One Day at a Time:

Mike Royce, Executive Producer, Brent Miller, Executive Producer, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Executive Producer,

Justina Machado (Penelope Alvarez), Rita Moreno (Lydia Riera), Isabella Gomez (Elena Alvarez), Marcel Ruiz (Alex Alvarez), Todd Grinnell (Pat Schneider), Stephen Tobolowsky (Dr. Leslie Berkowitz), India de Beaufort (Avery), Sheridan Pierce (Syd), Ed Quinn (Max Ferraro), Raquel Justice (Nora)

Moderated by Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight

Outlander :

Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), Diana Gabaldon, Author, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer

Moderator: Kate Hahn, TV Guide Magazine

Ozark :

Jason Bateman (Martin 'Marty' Byrde), Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth),

Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce), Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis), and Chris Mundy, Executive Producer

Moderator: Dave Karger, Host, Turner Classic Movies; Special Correspondent, IMDb

Queer Eye :

Bobby Berk, Host, Karamo Brown, Host, Tan France, Host, Antoni Porowski, Host, and Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club

Members Only Event

Schitt's Creek :

Dan Levy (David Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Co-creator & Executive Producer,

Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose), Consulting Producer, and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose)

Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, A.V. Club

For more information, please visit paleyfest.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. They can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

