The Panasonic Foundation Marks 40 Years of Advancing Equitable Access to STEM Education at Celebration Event

Keynote speaker U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten addressed 100+ attendees about the importance of investing in youth and advancing educational equity and workforce readiness

NEWARK, N.J., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the Panasonic Foundation and Panasonic Corporation of North America were joined yesterday by over 100 community stakeholders and state and local officials to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Panasonic Foundation. As the philanthropic arm of Panasonic North America, the Panasonic Foundation aims to bridge the divide between the educational inequities that exist today and the opportunities of tomorrow.

Held at Panasonic North America's headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, the event reflected on four decades of advancing equitable access to STEM education among historically underserved students. While STEM jobs are expected to increase by nearly twice the rate of other jobs in the next 10 years,1 women and racial minorities remain largely unrepresented across the sector.2 Inspired by Panasonic's founding vision that business is ultimately for the betterment of society, the Panasonic Foundation uses collaborative partnerships and strategic grants to provide new generations, particularly those from historically underserved communities, with more equitable and inclusive pathways to creating fulfilling lives, supporting healthy communities, and participating in the innovation economies of the future.

Keynote Address from Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten

The celebration included a live painting experience by muralist Juan Oquendo and a student spoken word performance from Amya Martinez, youth poet and 2024 Poetry Out Loud Winner from NJPAC Youth Arts. In addition to remarks and testimonials from Alejandra Ceja, the Panasonic Foundation's Executive Director; Megan Myungwon Lee, Panasonic North America CEO and Chairwoman and Stephanie Yeldell, Space Technology STEM Education Lead, NASA, attendees had the opportunity to hear from keynote speaker, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten, who emphasized the critical importance of investing in youth and advancing educational equity and workforce readiness.

Collaboration with NASA and the NIA to Provide Hands-On Access to STEM Skills

Ahead of the celebration, the Panasonic Foundation, in collaboration with NASA and the National Institute of Aerospace, hosted the A Space for All '24 event at the Newark Museum of Art for local students grades 5-8. The event aimed to inspire and engage students and communities by giving them a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies.

Students had the chance to learn about the role of robots in space exploration, before designing and constructing their own grapple fixture for a robotic arm. They also built and tested a solar rover kit to better understand how space exploration will harness and use solar energy.

"It was an honor to come together with our community partners, Panasonic employees and the Deputy Secretary to reflect on all we have achieved together over the past 40 years, propelled by our longstanding culture of innovation, exploration, experimentation, and constant learning," said Alejandra Ceja, Executive Director of the Panasonic Foundation. "However, this event was as much about looking ahead as looking back, as we recognize that there is still much work to be done to ensure that every student can contribute to the innovation economies of the future. A child can't envision a future they don't know exists. We remain more committed than ever to our mission to bridge the divide between the educational inequities that exist today and the opportunities of tomorrow, securing brighter futures for our communities, our business and our world."

About the Panasonic Foundation:

The Panasonic Foundation meets students where they are, in the regions where we live and work, to advance equitable access and early exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, particularly among young learners from historically underserved communities. As the philanthropic arm of Panasonic North America since 1984, the Panasonic Foundation bridges the divide between the educational inequities that exist today and the opportunities of tomorrow—securing brighter futures for our communities, our business, and our world. Follow the work of the Panasonic Foundation on Instagram @Panasonic.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

