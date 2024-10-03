THE PANERA BREAD FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 GRANT OPEN APPLICATION PERIOD

Qualified Non-Profit Organizations Can Apply Today through October 27th for the 2024-2025 Panera Bread Foundation Grant Program

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Panera Bread Foundation*, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, announces the annual open application period for the Panera Bread Foundation grant program, which awards non-profit organizations who provide access to education, opportunity, and mentorship to at-risk, underserved, or historically underrepresented children and youth. Organizations that qualify are 501(c)(3) non-profits, serving ages 10-18, that are planning to start a new program or expand an existing program focused on college readiness, skills building, workforce or leadership development, or mentoring. The grant application period is open now through October 27th - interested organizations can apply on the Panera Bread Foundation's application website.

The Panera Bread Foundation envisions a world in which young people can unlock their full potential and dare to dream — a world in which opportunity and economic mobility are accessible and equitable for all. In 2022, Panera company-owned bakery-cafes launched the Give Change for Children** round-up program, where Panera guests can choose at check out to round-up their total check to the nearest dollar to help children and youth in our local communities. Give Change for Children is available in participating bakery-cafes at the register, at the drive-thru and kiosk, and through ordering on the Panera Bread website and mobile app.

Current Panera Bread Foundation grant partners are predominately serving high school and middle school students. The programs for high school students help youth stay in and do well in school, graduate high school, attend a post-secondary school or find a long-term career path. The middle school programs are focused on strengthening learning skills, including STEM and STEAM programs, enhancing hard and soft skills, and helping children build healthy relationships with trusted adults through mentorship programs.

"Since launching the Panera Bread Foundation's grant program, we have awarded over 70 grants to organizations nationwide, supporting non-profit organizations who have programs committed to the aid of underserved children," said Debbie Roberts, Foundation Board President and EVP, Chief Operating Officer at Panera Bread. "We are proud to continue our commitment to these youth, empowering them to pursue their dreams and build brighter futures."

Grant applicants will have the choice to apply for a grant amount between $25,000 and $100,000, to be awarded to recipients in early 2025. Non-profit organizations interested in the grant program can learn more and apply here. The grant application will close on Sunday, October 27th, 2024 at 10 PM CST.

For more information on the Panera Bread Foundation, visit the Panera website. To apply for a grant, visit the Panera Bread Foundation's grant application portal here.

*The Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. is a public charity and exempt from federal income tax under section 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code as an organization described in section 501(c)(3). Our Employer Identification Number is 43-1950869.

**The Give Change for Children program is available at participating U.S. Panera Bread® bakery-cafes to offer guests the option to round up their order total (including any applicable taxes, fees and charges) to the nearest dollar to donate the difference to the Panera Bread Foundation to support its mission of investing in underserved and at-risk children. The Give Change for Children program may be available in-cafe at the register, at the drive-thru and kiosk, and through web and mobile app ordering. The program is not available on catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. All donations collected from the Give Change for Children program are donated to the Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. The Panera Bread Foundation, Inc. (EIN: 43-1950869) is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: PaneraBread.com/Foundation.

About the Panera Bread Foundation

The Panera Bread Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to support and strengthen our communities by investing in underserved and at-risk children and youth to become leaders. Programs funded by the Panera Bread Foundation grants include college readiness training including campus visits, application assistance, and financial aid planning; youth STEAM programs; career readiness including internship programs and community job placement; afterschool and summer programs; one-to-one mentoring for students and their families on a post-high school plan, and more. To learn more, visit www.panerabread.com/en-us/panera-foundation.html

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of September 24, 2024 there were 2,176 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

