Uncharted Expands with Fourth and Fifth Illinois Stores in Orland Park and Geneva

Following successful openings in Oak Brook, Wheaton and Wilmette, Uncharted opens two new locations



ORLAND PARK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their rapid expansion in the Chicagoland region, Uncharted , a new retail experience that reignites the joy of discovery, is set to open its doors in two new locations in Illinois, Geneva and Orland Park. The openings will bring the total number of Uncharted stores to eight, all having opened in the past year, with five locations in Illinois. A sister brand of The Paper Store, Uncharted is designed for those seeking an escape from daily routines, offering top brands, the latest products, and innovative in-store events and experiences.

Stepping into Uncharted is an immersive experience, engaging all the senses and offering delightful surprises with each trip. Shoppers can enjoy a constantly changing array of fresh and popular brands, including viral Swedish BUBS candy, and fashion faves like Free People, Crocs, Baggu, and UGG, along with expansive home decor, beauty, and toy departments. Additionally, both locations will provide unique in-store experiences, including curated customization bars that feature patches, a heat press and an engraving machine, ear piercing, and a Swedish candy cart selling the viral BUBS candy.

The new Geneva store is located at 1548 S Randall Rd (near Ulta) in Geneva's Randall Square Shopping Center and will be employing over 40 local team members. The new Orland Park store is located at 14906 LaGrange Road in Orland Park and will also employ over 40 local team members. The store openings are part of the company's investment in new and existing stores over the next four years, with the investment increasing from the initial plan of $60 million to $100 million. In addition to the new stores, Uncharted has opened locations in Oak Brook, Wheaton, and Wilmette, Illinois; Greenvale and DeWitt, New York, and Clifton, New Jersey.

"The openings of Orland Park and Geneva are further proof of the incredible year we have had launching the Uncharted brand in the region," said Tom Anderson, President and CEO of The Paper Store. "We have built strong momentum, opening 8 total locations with a ninth still to come in Arlington Heights. The brand is excited to continue to bring our unique store experience to new communities and continue to expand our presence."

Mark your calendars for the grand opening celebrations of both Uncharted locations on October 25th and 26th, with doors opening at 9 AM. Each day, the first 100 guests (18+) will receive a mystery Joy Reward card up to a $20 value. Customers can also enter to win a $200 Uncharted gift card. The locations will also be hosting a number of exciting embroidery events ahead of the holiday season, where shoppers can purchase and personalize specialty items such as bags, hats, sweatshirts, and stuffed animals directly in store. Orland Park will be hosting events on October 18th, November 8th, and December 13th and Geneva on October 19th, November 22nd, and December 6th.

Shoppers outside of the Chicago area can explore Uncharted and shop online by visiting www.uncharted.com .

About Uncharted

Uncharted is a vibrant retail destination where exploration and discovery meet. With a carefully curated selection of leading brands and must-have products, Uncharted offers an ever-changing assortment of fashion, accessories, jewelry, beauty, and more. Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, Uncharted creates moments of joy with every visit—inspiring you to explore beyond the expected and indulge in the thrill of the unknown. www.uncharted.com

Media Contact for Uncharted: 401-742-9180 | [email protected]

