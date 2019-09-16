The PARRIS Law Firm Donates $8,000 in School Supplies to West Wind Elementary School
LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PARRIS Law Firm recently donated $8,000 worth of school supplies to West Wind Elementary School for the 2019/2020 school year. According to a 2018 New York Times Article, 94% of public school teachers in the United States reported paying for school supplies without reimbursement.
"Kids can only succeed when they have the tools they need to succeed. Lancaster School District has made incredible progress in bringing 21st Century education to our kids, but it does little good if our kids don't have basic supplies. We are honored to help get them the supplies they need," said Founding partner R. Rex Parris.
The PARRIS Law Firm donated supplies including folders, notebooks, pencils, highlighters, rulers, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, and erasers.
About The PARRIS Law Firm
Considered one of the top Personal Injury, Employment, and Environmental law firms in the country, the PARRIS Law Firm has the proven skill and track record to help families in need. Recognized by top publications such as U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyer's ® magazine, Super Lawyers®, and Top Attorney's® in California, the PARRIS Law Firm has what it takes to make sure justice is served. For more information, visit parrislawyers.com.
