The Partner Companies' Lattice Materials Announces Major Facility Expansion in Montana

The new 80,000 square-foot facility is part of the company's ongoing growth strategy to meet rising demand for critical infrared products while strengthening a secure domestic supply chain.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice Materials (Lattice), an advanced manufacturer and part of The Partner Companies (TPC) specializing in custom-grown silicon and germanium crystals and machined components, will break ground on a new 80,000-square-foot facility at 3565 Prince Lane in Bozeman, Mont. in spring 2026. This expansion supports growing demand for critical infrared products and strengthens the domestic supply chain.

This new facility will more than double Lattice's current footprint, providing the necessary infrastructure to respond to the increased demand for critical optical components for aerospace and defense industries while supporting stronger, more secure U.S. supply chains. The new facility will create 50 new jobs over the next three years, enabling Lattice's vision to be the leading high-precision manufacturer of complete infrared optical solutions for mission-critical applications.

The project is made possible in part by an $18.5 million investment in Lattice from the Department of War aimed at strengthening the availability of critical materials used in advanced infrared and imaging technologies for the defense industry. This builds on TPC's strong financial trajectory and ongoing investment strategy.

"Montana is proud to be home to Lattice Materials as a leading manufacturer of germanium and silicon critical for the semiconductor industry," Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said. "The investment from the Department of War has led to this important expansion and will create more good-paying jobs and reduce our dependence on foreign nations for critical minerals. Together, we will continue to grow this sector of our economy to keep America prosperous and strong."

As one of few U.S.-based germanium and silicon crystal growers and custom optical component manufacturers, Lattice is a leading supplier of infrared optical lenses, windows and mirrors that are used in numerous defense optics systems such as F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, Abrams Tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, UAVs, thermal targeting systems, missiles, satellites, and thermal and night vision goggles. Past export restrictions imposed by China highlight the vulnerability of depending on foreign sources for these critical applications, reinforcing the imperative to develop secure domestic supply chain alternatives for defense and aerospace applications.

"Montana is a leader in technology and photonics, and this new major facility expansion from Lattice Materials will create more than 50 Montana jobs while reducing our dependence on other countries for critical minerals. Lattice is a leading manufacturer of germanium and silicon — essential for defense optics systems," said U.S. Senator Steve Daines. "This new facility will help bolster our economy and increase our national security, and I'm thrilled to see it come to my hometown of Bozeman."

"Expanding and investing in our critical minerals industry here at home is vital to limiting our reliance on foreign adversaries for these resources. Through its investment, Lattice Materials will help fortify our critical minerals supply chain, create new Montana jobs, and ensure our warfighters have the tools they need to meet the demands of the 21st century," said U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy.

Enhanced facility capabilities will include:

Largest boule growth for optics is North America

Increased capacity in large and standard size boule growth

Internal zone refining

Alkali etching

Mega boule cropping

Grinding and machining

Improved tolerances for machining

Larger and more technical polish capabilities

Lattice will also pursue LEED Gold Certification for the facility.

"This new facility marks a pivotal step in our growth as global demand accelerates for high-performance, U.S.-manufactured germanium optics, driven by increased defense investment," said Travis Wood, president of Lattice Materials. "Expanding our capacity enables our customers to innovate with confidence, maintain resilient domestic supply chains and ensure mission-critical technologies are available when needed."

"Lattice continues to set the bar for operational excellence in custom, U.S.-made solutions," said Dan Brumlik, founder and co-chairman of The Partner Companies. "This new facility build demonstrates our commitment to anticipating demand, accelerating delivery timelines and ensuring that customers receive trusted solutions for demanding applications."

Lattice's expansion is supported by TPC's robust growth strategy to bolster its brands' capabilities and advance organic and inorganic growth opportunities. As part of this strategy, TPC completed two other capital raises in 2025:

$100+ million strategic equity investment from Tensile Capital Management, a San Francisco-based investment firm. The transaction strengthens TPC's capital base and provides long-term flexibility to support the company's strategic initiatives and growth.

$200+ million syndicated credit facility led by Huntington Bank with joint lead arranger, Key Bank. The financing will help accelerate growth across TPC's 11 brands that serve the aerospace, defense, medical technology, energy and broader industries.

With over three decades of expertise in the highly specialized Czochralski crystal growth process, Lattice uses its custom-grown germanium and silicon crystal capabilities to develop unique components which meet to tight tolerances and precise customer specifications. Lattice engineers grow application-specific crystals with precise control over diameter, orientation and electrical resistivity. This high-precision process relies on specialized equipment and deep domain expertise.

Beyond defense applications, Lattice delivers custom solutions across commercial optics, lasers, semiconductors, research and development and thin-film coating. Across its facilities, TPC also supports other critical U.S. industries, including medical, technology and energy.

About Lattice Materials

Founded in 1989 in Bozeman, Montana, Lattice Materials is one of the only U.S.-based manufacturers with the capability to custom-grow silicon and germanium crystals, delivering high-precision optical components that help protect the warfighter and advance critical technologies. The company serves top defense, medical, semiconductor, security, research and renewable energy companies, providing optical blanks, precision optical curve generation, high-precision polishing and machining. A part of The Partner Companies (TPC) since 2016, Lattice benefits from TPC's integrated manufacturing ecosystem as one of 11 specialty manufacturers. TPC provides a wide range of complementary engineering and manufacturing solutions that combine multiple processes to meet customers' exact requirements. For more information, please reach out to: https://www.latticematerials.com/contact/.

About The Partner Companies

The Partner Companies (TPC) is a global diversified manufacturing company that creates mission-critical solutions for innovators in the aerospace, defense, energy, medical and technology industries. Founded in 2010, TPC has grown into an international leader with 11 specialty manufacturers in the U.S., U.K., Mexico and Asia: E-Fab, Elcon, Fotofab, Lattice Materials, LT Precision, Microphoto, Optiforms, PEI, Pinnacle Precision, Precision Eforming and UPG. TPC's specialty manufacturers specialize in photochemical etching, ceramic metallization, crystal growth and electroforming along with core manufacturing capabilities such as injection molding, machining, metal fabrication and finishing. TPC supports each brand with expertise in business growth, operations, finance, human resources, supply chain management and more. For more information about TPC and its specialty manufacturers, visit thepartnercos.com.

Media Contact: Kristin Monroe – [email protected]

SOURCE The Partner Companies